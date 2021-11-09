CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

IDC FutureScape: Top 10 Predictions for the Future of Intelligence

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResults from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Future of Intelligence survey reveal a significant positive correlation between enterprise intelligence and better business outcomes. By investing in enterprise intelligence, organizations can achieve first-order benefits – improved decision-making, higher knowledge, and more efficiency – which in turn result in improved financial outcomes, employee...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

GoodFirms Announces The List Of Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Companies Globally For Varied Industries 2021

These days, several sectors are investing in Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Companies at GoodFirms to help them in their digital transformation. Today AI is everywhere and assisting businesses in various forms. It includes the digital assistants on a website chat to respond to messages quickly, track the user’s journey as they navigate through the website, analyze behaviour using AI tools and much more.
SOFTWARE
The Motley Fool

Is This Top Artificial-Intelligence-Powered Cybersecurity Stock a Buy?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) provides artificial-intelligence-powered endpoint protection through its security cloud, among other cybersecurity services. Several macroeconomic secular conditions make this a likely long-term winner. First, it seems everyone from the President to small businesses is focused on cybersecurity vulnerabilities, and for good reason. In 2020 a group of...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Near Appoints Gladys Kong as COO to Support Global Demand for Data Intelligence

Near, the world’s largest source of privacy-led intelligence on people, places and products, today announced the expansion of its leadership team to further scale its growing global business and customer roster. Gladys Kong will step into the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) to lead the company’s growth from strategic planning through operational execution. This appointment comes at a time of significant growth for the organization across a number of high-growth industries including retail, commercial real estate, restaurants, and tourism.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Verint Wins Multiple Globee Gold Awards for Excellence in Driving Customer Engagement Transformation and Workforce Optimization

Verint, The Customer Engagement Company™, announced today that several solutions within its Customer Engagement Cloud Platform™ earned Gold Awards in the eighth Annual 2021 Globee® Customer Sales and Service World Awards.* These awards honor excellence across a wide range of categories – from innovations in contact center, customer service, and business intelligence solutions, to commanding a higher standard for customer engagement and future of work initiatives.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idc#Collective Intelligence#F500
siliconangle.com

Boomi ‘Out of This World’ event to showcase the future of intelligent, automated enterprise connectivity

Modern enterprises are accelerating toward a cloud-first world amid a perfect storm of technological innovation and unprecedented market shifts. With the demand for greater agility and the need to support a distributed workforce, businesses today are undergoing fundamental change — leaning on public cloud services such as Amazon Web Services Inc. and a myriad of software-as-a-service applications.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Top SaaS Product Ideas for Startups of the Future

SaaS product has crossed $100 billion in the global market, and it's projected to generate $157 billion by 2022. Marketing automation is a tool that helps you to manage and automate your marketing tasks easily. Video rendering is converting video files into other formats so that they can be played on various devices. CRM Freelancers help streamline business processes and provide practical solutions to streamline processes. Telehealth can lower down your healthcare bills by up to 50%. Training provides your workforce with skills and encourages them to perform better at work.
TECHNOLOGY
threatpost.com

Predicting the Next OWASP API Security Top 10

API security risk has dramatically evolved in the last two years. Jason Kent, Hacker-in-Residence at Cequence Security, discusses the top API security concerns today and how to address them. As a long-time OWASP member and application security practitioner, I wanted to share my thoughts on how the newly released OWASP...
COMPUTERS
helpnetsecurity.com

Top ten worldwide IT industry predictions for 2022 and beyond

IDC announced its worldwide IT industry predictions for 2022 and beyond. While the disruptive forces unleashed by the COVID-19 pandemic continue to shape the global business ecosystem, one important trend remains unchanged: the steady march toward a digital-first world. By 2022, it is expected that more than half the global...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
aithority.com

Artificial Intelligence, Automation and The Future of Corporate Finance

Algorithms rule the world … or, at least, the world is headed that way. How can you prepare your company and its financial underpinnings not only to survive but also thrive under this new big data paradigm? In his new book, Deep Finance: Corporate Finance in the Information Age, author Glenn Hopper provides a clear guide for finance professionals and non-technologists who aspire to digitally transform their companies into modern, data-driven organizations streamlined for success and profitability.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Accenture Positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape

Accenture is positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape vendor assessment covering IT outsourcing (ITO) across the life sciences research and development (R&D) industry. The report, “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Life Science R&D ITO Services 2021 Vendor Assessment” examines the current life sciences R&D ITO landscape, including industry and market trends, and compares 11 major vendors against criteria IDC views as most important for life sciences companies to consider when selecting a service provider.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Creatio Recognized in Four Use Cases in the 2021 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for B2B Marketing Automation Platforms Report

Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading no-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced that it has been recognized in four Use Cases in the 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for B2B Marketing Automation Platforms report. The report evaluates 13 marketing automation vendors. Creatio is recognized across...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Sendoso Accelerates Global Growth with Key Executive Hires

The New Hires Join to Build Upon Series C Funding and European Expansion to Meet Growing Customer Demand. Sendoso, the leading Sending Platform ,announced it has expanded its C-Suite, leadership, and European HQ team. These key executive hires will support the ongoing expansion of Sendoso’s customer and partner base, logistics & supply chain operations, brand, and product innovation. This news comes on the heels of the company’s $100 million Series C funding announcement and the opening of its new European headquarters.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Informatica Announces Cloud Data Marketplace to Deliver Data Democratization at Enterprise-Scale

Cloud Data Marketplace to Empower Business Users with Greater Access to Trusted Data & Analytics. Informatica, an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced the Cloud Data Marketplace, designed to intuitively increase data sharing, improve productivity and enable organizations to make more informed decisions. Data-driven decision making requires data to be in the hands of decision-makers – and the Cloud Data Marketplace makes that strategy a reality. The Cloud Data Marketplace empowers business users to shop for both data and AI models, ensuring that business users spend less time looking for data, and more time making better decisions with trusted data.
TECHNOLOGY
MIT Technology Review

Innovation, intelligence, standardization: The future of enterprise cloud apps

Thank you for joining us on "The cloud hub: From cloud chaos to cloud clarity." We hope you enjoy this article. This white paper discusses how blockchain technology can transform public records management. A cloud-based platform enables various digital records, such as birth registrations, to be seamlessly authenticated, resulting in cost savings, faster turnaround time, and enhanced customer service.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Marketing 360® Named Emerging Favorite for Email Management Software in Capterra’s 2021 Shortlist

Capterra recently released their 2021 Shortlist, and Marketing 360® is proud to have been named an emerging favorite email management software. To compile the 2021 Shortlist, Capterra analyzed all email management software products in their directory and eliminated products that didn’t meet their requirements for functionality and positive reviews. They then took the highest-rated and most popular email management software products to create the list.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Rockerbox Drives Top-of-Funnel Marketing Measurement With Latest Launch: New Visitor Analytics

Leading platform now enables marketers to make better, faster investment decisions to increase brand awareness and reduce acquisition costs. Rockerbox, the leading marketing measurement platform for direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, has released New Visitor Analytics, which allows marketers to make better, faster investment decisions on their top-of-funnel channels. Instead of having to rely on siloed vendor reports or incomplete web analytics, now marketers gain exceptional visibility into the initial acquisition sources that impact the top-of-funnel and drive brand awareness.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Innovative Digital Identity Solutions will Redefine Security and Identity Recognition by 2030, Finds Frost & Sullivan

Unique and sophisticated digital ID global solutions expected to benefit multiple industries, including finance, security and e-commerce. Frost & Sullivan recent analysis on digital identity solutions finds that progressive advancements in blockchain technology, artificial intelligence and biometric systems have led to the creation of unique and sophisticated digital ID global solutions. Driven by identity theft, security threats and digital transformation initiatives by governments and private sectors, areas that will greatly benefit include e-banking, e-government, digital transactions, mobile transactions, behavioral biometrics, and airport security.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Logi Analytics Named Leader in BARC BI & Analytics Survey 22 Across Several Categories for Fifth Consecutive Year

Embedded Analytics leader receives top ranking in embedded BI and leading positions in flexibility, sales experience, ease of use and more. Logi Analytics, an insightsoftware company and the leading provider of embedded analytics solutions for software teams, earned the number one ranking and twelve leading positions in the latest edition of the BI & Analytics Survey 22 conducted by BARC (Business Application Research Center). The survey assessed 30 products (or group of products) in detail.
AGRICULTURE
The Motley Fool

Why Workiva Could Be a Top Future Growth Stock

Workiva's highest-paying customer base is growing more than twice as fast as its total customer base. The company is seeing accelerating revenue growth as a result, and it could be set to continue. Of all the technology-driven trends that have emerged out of the pandemic, few have been as impactful...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy