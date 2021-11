The New Hires Join to Build Upon Series C Funding and European Expansion to Meet Growing Customer Demand. Sendoso, the leading Sending Platform ,announced it has expanded its C-Suite, leadership, and European HQ team. These key executive hires will support the ongoing expansion of Sendoso’s customer and partner base, logistics & supply chain operations, brand, and product innovation. This news comes on the heels of the company’s $100 million Series C funding announcement and the opening of its new European headquarters.

