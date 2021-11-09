egnite, Inc. Presented New Data on the Use of Artificial Intelligence to Predict the Progression of Aortic Stenosis at TCT 2021 Conference
AI-powered algorithms are proven to accurately predict the likelihood a patient with moderate AS has progressed to severe AS. egnite, Inc. presented new data at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) 2021 conference held November 4-6. The presentation showcased the proven accuracy and results of artificial intelligence (AI) powered algorithms to accurately...martechseries.com
