egnite, Inc. Presented New Data on the Use of Artificial Intelligence to Predict the Progression of Aortic Stenosis at TCT 2021 Conference

By Business Wire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAI-powered algorithms are proven to accurately predict the likelihood a patient with moderate AS has progressed to severe AS. egnite, Inc. presented new data at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) 2021 conference held November 4-6. The presentation showcased the proven accuracy and results of artificial intelligence (AI) powered algorithms to accurately...

