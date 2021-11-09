egnite, Inc. Presented New Data on the Use of Artificial Intelligence to Predict the Progression of Aortic Stenosis at TCT 2021 Conference

Public works operations and water utility personnel are now using AI-enabled insight to better serve their communities and save money. Water utilities face the challenge of responding effectively to issues while keeping customers informed and staying on budget. Responding too slowly can result in damaged property, for which the city or utility is liable, and poor customer satisfaction. If utilities respond too quickly, they may be sending an on-call crew to respond to issues that can, and should, wait for normal resolution. That can result in thousands, if not millions, in unnecessary overtime, along with unwarranted interruptions of crew members’ lives.

