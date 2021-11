MARION COUNTY, Ore. — A woman was rescued from the Santiam River after she became swept up in the current. Marion County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Knife River facility after someone called 911 around 1:30 p.m. after hearing the woman calling for help in the river. When deputies arrived, they found the woman clinging to a bush in the water, unable to get to shore. Workers from the Knife River facility were on a bridge attempting to get a flotation device out to the 32-year-old woman.

MARION COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO