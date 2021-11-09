CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
McAfee Enterprise Named a Finalist for CRN’s 2021 Tech Innovator Award

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecognized by CRN for Expertise in Cloud Native Application Platform Protection and Extended Detection & Response. McAfee Enterprise and FireEye announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named McAfee Enterprise as a finalist for the 2021 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. McAfee Enterprise is being recognized for its MVISION...

#Mcafee#Crn#Endpoint Security#Cloud Infrastructure#Cloud Security#Tech Innovator Award#The Channel Company#Marketing Technology News#Mcafee Enterprise#Mvision Xdr#Mvision Cnapp
