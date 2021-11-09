Valley gas prices remain stable as national demand increases

Gas prices are skyrocketing nationwide. Americans currently spend more on gas per gallon than they have in the last seven years. But drivers in central California could be spending the most. The only gas station in Gorda, Calif., priced one gallon of regular unleaded at $7.59. A gallon of premium...
Gas prices in the US have hit a seven-year high. Demand has increased as the economy reopened and Americans have begun driving more. Meanwhile, supply has been constrained because of lower US production and OPEC decisions. Americans are once again feeling pain at the gas pump, and it's because of...
Gasoline prices in the U.S. have stabilized "for the time being" and shouldn't move much higher as long as the price of oil holds, according to an industry expert. It may come as a relief for the nation which has been grappling with sky-high oil and gas prices, ultimately forcing the Biden administration to ask OPEC+ to help out America instead of going directly to U.S. oil producers.
DALLAS — Drivers are still feeling the pain at the pump as the statewide average remains above three dollars for the third straight week. “Texas hasn’t seen the statewide average above $3.00 per gallon since October 2014,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Gas prices may continue to rise as demand for fuel products has been robust and there continues to be supply chain disruptions like with many other industries.”
Delaware continues to see rising gas prices as crude oil remains above $80 a barrel. On Monday morning, AAA reported the average price for regular in Delaware was $3.35 a gallon, an increase of about seven cents from a week earlier. The price of crude oil on the NYMEX exchange...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – There is some bad news and good news when it comes to gas prices in the Capital City. The bad news is that gas prices are still averaging over $3.00 for local drivers. During the last update, local motorists saw an average increase of 7...
With temperatures having dropped enough for furnaces to kick on, natural gas customers can expect to see higher bills this heating season. National Fuel has alerted Western New York customers to anticipate higher bills as natural gas commodity prices have risen significantly following "years of historic lows." Customers may also see an increase in gas usage this winter season as initial weather reports indicate a return-to-normal cold and snowy winter.
DEARBORN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Average gas prices in Michigan have remained mostly unchanged during the past week and are still at some of the highest levels in years. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is now $3.27, just two cents lower than a week ago and $1.22 higher than this time last year. Motorists are paying an average of $49 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $10 from when prices were their highest last January.
NASHVILLE — After four straight weeks of increases at the pump, gas prices across Tennessee appear to have stabilized. Gas prices, on average, remain the same this week as they did last week. The state average remains $3.16, which is 26 cents more expensive than one month ago and $1.28 more than one year ago, AAA reported.
The latest increase in gas prices means motorists in Massachusetts are now paying $1.33 more per gallon than they were paying at this time last year. AAA Massachusetts reported Monday morning that gas prices rose 2 cents to an average of $3.38 per gallon in the group’s latest weekly survey. In the last month, the average price of a gallon of gas has increased by 24 cents.
Gasoline prices in Michigan fell another 2 cents per gallon in the past week and were averaging $3.27 per gallon Monday, Nov. 1, according to AAA’s daily survey of more than 4,000 gas stations in Michigan. Motorists are paying an average of $49 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Gas prices are up again, but the increase is small. Triple A reports the average price in Ithaca added one cent from last week, three dollars 51 cents. Demand has dropped, which is why gas price increases have slowed. The statewide average is three dollars 55 cents, up two cents from last week.
UNDATED -- Minnesota gas prices have risen 0.6 cents in the past week averaging $3.15 a gallon. GasBuddy says that's 10.7 cents higher than a month ago and $1.22 higher than a year ago. The national average has also gone up 0.6 cents in the last week, averaging $3.38. GasBuddy...
AAA — The Auto Club Group reported Monday morning the same global market pressures that drove prices up everywhere remain in effect. That means Florida drivers still are seeing frightening numbers at the pump. If there’s any good news to be found, it’s that the cost of gasoline didn’t go up any more in the past week.
News 12's Michelle Brown hit the roads to check out the rising gas prices across the Hudson Valley. According to AAA, the average gas price is around $3.75 per gallon in Westchester County and around $3.64 per gallon in Rockland County.
Georgia gas prices experienced a slight increase. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $3.25 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 2 cents more than a week ago, 27 cents more than last month and $1.29 more than this time last year. It now...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Gas prices continue to climb despite what looks like fizzling demand in the U.S. The trend added almost a nickel a gallon in the last week for West Virginians. Motorists normally get a break after Labor Day when the summer travel season ends. That has not...
After peaking at the highest prices they’ve been in eight years, the average gas price in Florida dropped by 3 cents last week. The average price across the Sunshine State to start the week, according to the AAA-Auto Club Group's weekly briefing, is $3.28 a gallon. Crude oil prices, which...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — While Georgia gas prices are still increasing, the rate that prices are increasing has gone down this week. That's due to a decrease in demand. As of Monday, gas prices went up by two cents, and Savannah is still seeing the highest gas prices in the state.
ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices remain elevated. Motorists continue to pay an average price of $3.25 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is 22 cents more than last month and $1.33 more than this time last year. It now costs motorists $48.75 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $11.88 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020 when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.
Comments / 0