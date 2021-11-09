An Arizona gun expert was added to the 'Rust' crew in late September as an 'armorer mentor'

This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File

Seth Kenney, 51, owns a licensed, Arizona-based weapons and props rental company.

Kenney supplied guns for "Rust," including the gun that Alec Baldwin fired the day of the incident.

Multiple crew members told the LA Times they do not recall seeing Kenney on the set of the film.

Arizonan gun expert Seth Kenney was added to the crew of "Rust" in late September as an "armorer mentor" to Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, according to an internal "Rust" crew list shared with the Los Angeles Times.

As the owner of a licensed weapons and props rental company, Kenney, 51, supplied guns for the film, six sources told the Times, including the Colt .45-caliber revolver that actor Alec Baldwin fired on October 21 that killed the film's director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, and injured director Joel Souza.

Kenney recommended Gutierrez-Reed for the position of armorer, anonymous sources told the Times.

Rust Movie Productions LLC, the limited liability company created to film the movie, told local authorities that it planned to use simulated gunfire and blank rounds.

Multiple crew members said they do not recall seeing Kenney on the set at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, the Times reported.

Prior to opening his own company and working on "Rust," Kenney worked at the Hand Prop Room in Los Angeles from 2011 to 2016, according to the Times, but had a legal dispute with its owners. The lawsuit, which alleged that Kenney had taken weapons and siphoned clients in order to start his own business, was eventually dropped by the owners, the Times reported.

Law enforcement is currently interviewing witnesses and continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, particularly how live ammunition made it onto the set and into the gun. No charges have been filed as of Monday.

Insider has reached out to Kenney for comment.