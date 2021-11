Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei came out of the Tigers' road game against Louisville Saturday with what appeared to be a lower body ailment before returning in the minutes leading up to halftime. The setback occurred in the second quarter, with Uiagalelei being replaced by Taisun Phommachanh on the said drive as the Tigers' starter limped off the field before later returning.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 7 DAYS AGO