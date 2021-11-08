CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ice on the edge of survival: Warming is changing the Arctic

By SETH BORENSTEIN AP Science Writer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile conducting research in Greenland, ice scientist Twila Moon was struck this summer by what climate change has doomed Earth to lose and what could...

Seattle Times

As Earth warms, old mayhem and secrets emerge from the ice

For the past few centuries, the Yup’ik peoples of Alaska have told gruesome tales of a massacre that occurred during the Bow and Arrow War Days, a series of long and often brutal battles across the Bering Sea coast and the Yukon. According to one account, the carnage started when...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Isolation From Earth May Drive Changes in How Space Colonies Communicate With Home

There are a lot of unknowns when it comes to human beings living off-world. After all, our species has never been anywhere other than Earth, so how will we react physically and mentally if the time comes to start settling down on other planets? A new study based on human simulations on Earth reveals some interesting insights. First, communication with the outside world  – so colleagues back at base – tends to get less and less frequent over time; second, group cohesion for the space colony crew tends to improve the longer the mission continues. That's quite promising for future settlers on...
ASTRONOMY
KEYT

EXPLAINER: How warming affects Arctic sea ice, polar bears

As world leaders meet in Glasgow, Scotland, to try to ramp up efforts to curb climate change, the future of polar bears looms over them. Scientists and advocates say the threatened animals are “the canary in the cryosphere.” The Arctic has been warming twice as fast as the rest of the world. That has meant less sea ice. Polar bears need sea ice to hunt. So, shrinking sea ice means shrinking polar bears — literally. Scientists say polar bears in some places are smaller than they used to be.
WILDLIFE
capecodtimes.com

WHOI scientists investigate climate change link to red tide expansion into Arctic

Scientists studying red tide in Alaska are worried that climate change could awaken a sleeping giant. A new study, led by scientists from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and published in the Oct. 12 “Proceedings of the National Academy Science,” sampled the sea bed and surface waters in the Chukchi and Beaufort seas in 2018 and 2019 and mapped red tide cyst beds.
ENVIRONMENT
Massive Science

Serendipitous data reveals a previously unknown ecosystem under Arctic ice

We know more about the surface of the moon than the bottom of the ocean. What about the space between the seafloor and the surface? You know, the ocean? On land, most animals are bound to the surface of the Earth, with only birds and bats dominating the skies. In contrast, the ocean is a three-dimensional environment, where most creatures can swim throughout its volume in all directions. Much of the usable space exists not at the bottom or near the surface, but somewhere in the middle.
SCIENCE
alaskasnewssource.com

Arctic warming up to 3 times faster than rest of world

(AP) — The Arctic is warming three times faster than the rest of the Earth and it’s on the knife edge of survival. Scientists and activists say the ongoing negotiations at the U.N. climate conference may determine the fate of the northern polar region perhaps more than any other part of the planet. In a couple decades or less, the Arctic will see summers with no sea ice. Some glaciers are doomed. The massive ice sheet in Greenland is melting. Permafrost is thawing.
ENVIRONMENT
earth.com

Black carbon is a major driver of Arctic warming

During the past decades, annual average temperatures in the Arctic have been rising almost twice as fast as in the rest of the world. Although the main driver of warming is the global increase in carbon dioxide concentrations, other climate forcers and feedback processes have a significant role in amplifying Arctic warming.
SCIENCE
NBC Bay Area

Climate in Crisis: Sea Ice Loss Warming Air & Oceans

The last 15 years have brought some of the lowest sea ice levels since records started on sea ice in 1978. Melting sea ice is not only causing sea level rise but it’s also warming our air and oceans. Checkout the graphic below and you can see the benefit of...
ENVIRONMENT
wildlife.org

Adapted to Arctic cold, murres are vulnerable to a warming climate

When researchers heard reports of thick-billed murres dying on their nests on sunny days on the Hudson Bay in Nunavut, Canada, they wondered if the birds were having trouble dealing with the Arctic’s warmer-than-normal temperatures. Past research had focused on how well adapted these birds were to cold temperatures. But...
ENVIRONMENT
akbizmag.com

Stantec Joins Diverse Collaborators to Study, Report on Changing Arctic Environment

The National Science Foundation’s Office of Polar Programs recently funded the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) and six other institutions to synthesize what is known about the changing Arctic environment and its consequences to people in a five-year project. The Arctic environment is both responding to and accelerating climate warming with social, economic, and cultural consequences within and outside the Arctic.
SCIENCE
Science News

Scientists are racing to save the Last Ice Area, an Arctic Noah’s Ark

It started with polar bears. In 2012, polar bear DNA revealed that the iconic species had faced extinction before, likely during a warm period 130,000 years ago, but had rebounded. For researchers, the discovery led to one burning question: Could polar bears make a comeback again?. Studies like this one...
WILDLIFE
d1softballnews.com

There is enough oxygen on the moon to make 8 billion people breathe for a hundred thousand years

The surface layer of the Moon is very rich in oxygen, sufficient to allow the entire human population to breathe for a hundred thousand years. The administrator of the NASA Bill Nelson has just announced that the return of the man on the moon it was postponed to “no earlier than 2025”, Blasting the original lineup of the mission Artemis, which provided for themoon landing first woman and first black person by 2024. Despite this shift, mainly linked to a lawsuit by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin but also to COVID-19 pandemic and problems with the new spacesuits, the most ambitious plans for the “reconquest” of the Moon after the missions have not changed Apollo. This time, in fact, we will go there to stay there, both in orbit that on the surface or below it, inside the “lava tubes” that wind through the heart of the satellite. What is certain is that to build the first human colonies it will be essential to recover resources directly on site, such as the precious oxygen, useful for both breathing of astronauts but also how propellant for space shuttles. The Moon, even though it may seem counterintuitive, is very rich in oxygen, so much so that in his surface layer enough of it is enclosed to allow the entire human population (eight billion people) to breathe well one hundred thousand years.
ASTRONOMY

