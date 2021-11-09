CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singapore stays execution of Malaysian in drug case

SINGAPORE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - A Singapore court on Tuesday stayed the execution of a Malaysian convicted of drug smuggling after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, 33, was due to be hanged on Wednesday morning and his execution was stayed until further notice, judge Andrew Phang told the court.

He was arrested in April 2009 for trafficking about 42.72 grammes of pure heroin and his lawyers had launched a last-ditch appeal against the execution arguing he was not of sound mind. (Reporting by Chen Lin; Editing by Martin Petty)

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Smuggling#Malaysian#Heroin
