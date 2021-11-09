CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dean Stockwell, ‘Quantum Leap’ Star, Dies at 85

By Carmel Dagan and Patrick Frater
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aGhhX_0cquuc2v00

Dean Stockwell , who began his acting career as a child in Hollywood’s golden age and later performed memorably in David Lynch’s “ Blue Velvet ”; in the comedy “Married to the Mob,” for which he was Oscar nominated; and on TV’s “ Quantum Leap ,” for which he was Emmy nominated, died Sunday. He was 85.

The actor racked up an extraordinary 200 credits in a career that spanned seven decades, working with notable directors including Lynch, Jonathan Demme, Robert Altman, Wim Wenders, Sidney Lumet and Francis Ford Coppola.

He picked up a supporting-actor Oscar nomination for Demme’s 1988 Mafia comedy “Married to the Mob,” starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Matthew Modine, in which he played mob boss Tony “the Tiger” Russo, who was simultaneously chilling and amusing.

One of Stockwell’s most memorable roles was as Admiral ‘Al’ Calavicci in NBC sci-series “Quantum Leap” which ran for five seasons between 1989 and 1993. The womanizing, larger than life character was the foil for Scott Bakula’s role as Dr. Sam Beckett, a physicist who engaged in space time experiments.

The role earned Stockwell four nominations for the Primetime Emmys and a Golden Globe win in 1990 for “best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, miniseries or motion picture made for television.” Stockwell received a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame on Feb. 29, 1992, the same year in which he played a disgruntled screenwriter in Robert Altman’s “The Player.”

But there were plenty of memorable performances for which Stockwell did not receive awards recognition. Among them was his bizarre turn in Lynch’s exploration of the dark netherworld that secretly lies beneath a nominally ordinary town in “Blue Velvet.” Here Dennis Hopper had the more shockingly brutal role, but Stockwell was more subtle in his creepiness as he lip-syncs to the Roy Orbison song “In Dreams.”

Writing about “Blue Velvet” in 2006, 20 years after its release, Terrence Rafferty referred to “this movie’s indelibly weird Ben, played by Dean Stockwell as the epitome of suavity.”

Stockwell had first worked for Lynch in the director’s 1984 adaptation of “ Dune ,” playing the treacherous Dr. Yueh who, in Stockwell’s hands, became odd but sympathetic.

The actor was also known for his role in Wenders’ 1984 classic “Paris, Texas,” in which he played Walt Henderson, who offers quiet support to his brother, Harry Dean Stanton’s Travis Henderson.

In 1988, in the wake of Stockwell’s string of successes culminating in his work in “Married to the Mob” and his portrayal of Howard Hughes in Coppola’s “Tucker: The Man and His Dream,” the New York Times ran a laudatory profile of the actor.

Describing his development from child actor to adult, the Times said, “The cherub seen scampering with a toe-tapping Gene Kelly in ‘Anchors Aweigh’ had turned into a dark, intense, charismatic leading man.”

Stockwell could play memorable oddballs or establishment figures with equal ease.

Reviewing Harrison Ford actioner “Air Force One” (1997), the New York Times said, “Dean Stockwell has a brief, amusing turn as the overly ambitious secretary of defense.”

On military courtroom drama “JAG” from 2002-04, Stockwell recurred in the role of Sen. Edward Sheffield, who becomes secretary of the Navy.

Stockwell recurred as a different kind of authority figure on the new “Battlestar Galactica” from 2006-09 as a Cylon known as Number One or John Cavil.

In 2013 Stockwell appeared in Jerry Lewis’ long-in-the-works return to film, the little-seen “Max Rose.”

Robert Dean Stockwell was born in Los Angeles to actor-parents Nina Olivette and Harry Stockwell. Dean and his older brother Guy, also an actor, made their Broadway debuts in 1943 in “The Innocent Voyage.”

MGM signed the adorable Dean to a contract, and he made his first film appearances in Greer Garson-Gregory Peck drama “The Valley of Decision” and Frank Sinatra-Gene Kelly musical “Anchors Aweigh,” both in 1945, when he was 9.

In 1947 he reunited with Peck in the classic, Elia Kazan-directed screed against anti-Semitism, “Gentlemen’s Agreement,” playing Peck’s son, who is ridiculed when others (mistakenly) think he’s Jewish. The next year he starred in another issue-oriented movie, Joseph Losey’s “The Boy With the Green Hair,” a parable about racism.

Another classic in which he appeared while still a teen was MGM’s 1949 adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s “The Secret Garden,” in which Stockwell played the crippled Colin, starring with Margaret O’Brien, Herbert Marshall, Gladys Cooper and Elsa Lanchester.

In 1949 whaling picture “Down to the Sea in Ships,” his was the character over which stars Lionel Barrymore and Richard Widmark struggle.

He also appeared in Jacques Tourneur’s powerfully moral Western “Stars in My Crown,” starred in William Wellman’s schoolboy tale “The Happy Years” and starred alongside Errol Flynn in Rudyard Kipling adaptation “Kim,” all in 1950.

During the 1950s the growing Stockwell would move back and forth between film and the new medium of television, and on Broadway he appeared in “Compulsion,” based on the Leopold & Loeb case, and he appeared in the classic 1959 bigscreen adaptation, starring Orson Welles. Stockwell and Bradford Dillman played the highly intelligent young sociopaths who murder a child to see if they could get away with it. Stockwell, Dillman and Welles shared the best actor award at the Cannes Film Festival.

During the 1960s Stockwell was appearing primarily on television, but his few cinematic forays were memorable.

In 1960 Stockwell played Paul Morel in Jack Cardiff’s highly regarded version of D.H. Lawrence’s “Sons and Lovers,” which picked up seven Oscar nominations. He appeared in Sidney Lumet’s 1962 feature adaptation of Eugene O’Neill play “Long Day’s Journey Into Night,” starring Katharine Hepburn, Ralph Richardson and Jason Robards. At the Cannes Film Festival, Richardson, Robards and Stockwell won a shared award for best actor.

Having explored the hippie subculture himself, Stockwell starred along with Susan Strasberg, Jack Nicholson and Bruce Dern in 1968’s “Psych-Out,” directed by Richard Rush and featuring elements of the burgeoning counterculture such as drugs, hippies and psychedelic music.

But otherwise Stockwell devoted his professional life during the 1960s to guest appearances on the likes of “Alfred Hitchcock Presents,” “Wagon Train,” “Dr Kildare” (on which he had a multi-episode arc as Dr. Rudy Devereux) and “Bonanza.”

The highlight of this TV work was a particularly memorable 1961 episode of “Twilight Zone,” “A Quality of Mercy,” in which he starred an American officer ordered to lead a charge against the Japanese but is then transported back in time and transformed into a Japanese officer in an analogous situation, ultimately gaining a perspective he hadn’t had before.

In 1970, when Peter Fonda bowed out, Stockwell stepped in to star in the Roger Corman-produced Lovecraftian horror film “The Dunwich Horror” (Stockwell also appeared in the 2009 TV remake). The next year he appeared in Dennis Hopper’s misbegotten “The Last Movie.” In 1972 he starred in “The Loners,” a road movie that owed a debt to “Easy Rider” in which he played a half-Native American on the run from police, and with Dennis Hopper in Henry Jaglom’s anemic 1976 antiwar movie “Tracks.”

During the decade he worked as a real estate agent for awhile.

Things started to go right again in his career — and in a big way — starting with “Paris, Texas” in 1984.

Stockwell was a longtime friend of musician Neil Young, and the pair co-wrote and co-directed the little-seen 1982 film “Human Highway.” Long an artist, Stockwell designed the cover art for Young’s album “American Stars ‘N Bars.”

He is survived by two children.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

MSNBC Has Much to Juggle as Brian Williams, Rachel Maddow Take Next Steps

MSNBC die-hards tune in partially because they know what they can expect on most evenings: Rachel Maddow will do her 22 minutes of connecting-the-dots news-cycle analysis at 9 p.m., and Brian Williams will wrap up the day with a vast array of knowledgeable experts at 11. Starting next year, however, fans — and even the executives who run the place — can’t be sure what they’re going to get. Williams announced Tuesday that he will walk away from MSNBC and NBC News after a near three-decade run, while Maddow is negotiating over a new production deal that could result in a significant...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

How Regina King Developed Treacherous Trudy Smith’s ‘New West’ Accent for ‘The Harder They Fall’

Regina King never expected to be in a Western – in fact, the Oscar winner didn’t even like the genre before taking the pitch from first-time feature filmmaker Jeymes Samuel. “I sat down and had a FaceTime with him, and by the time we got off that FaceTime, I was like, ‘Man could probably have talked me into doing anything,’” King tells Variety with a laugh. “He had such a clear vision. He knew exactly the music that he wanted,” she adds, recounting how the filmmaker broke out his guitar during the virtual meeting to give her a taste of the Caribbean...
MOVIES
Variety

Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon to Star in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Movie

Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon will star in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming World War II epic “Oppenheimer,” a drama about the development of the atomic bomb. It is not clear who Downey Jr. and Damon will be playing in the film. Nolan is assembling a star-studded cast, one that includes Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife Katherine. Oppenheimer, a physicist who was integral to the Manhattan Project, is known as the father of the atomic bomb. Though exact plot details have been kept under wraps, the story is expected to dramatize the creation of the...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
24/7 Wall St.

Funniest American Movies of All Time

Hollywood has left America in stitches since silent films first flickered in the cinema screens more than 100 years ago. From slapstick to parody, from low brow to biting satire, movie mythmakers have created some of the most famous, and quotable, films of all time while leaving audiences laughing. Before talking pictures, the silent medium […]
MOVIES
The Day

Ron and Clint Howard on their breezy, brotherly Hollywood memoir

"Clint, you're sideways." "Well, I either have to be sideways or upside down. What's better?" "Sideways," says Ron Howard, steady helmsman of about 30 features and documentaries. Brother Clint Howard, five years his junior and proud owner of more than 250 acting credits, nods with something like satisfaction. His image on the screen remains sideways, and his older sibling allows the slightest of smiling head shakes — a silent "That's my brother."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elsa Lanchester
Person
Bruce Dern
Person
Jerry Lewis
Person
Wim Wenders
Person
Orson Welles
Person
Frances Hodgson Burnett
Person
Jason Robards
Person
Peter Fonda
Person
Jack Nicholson
Person
Robert Altman
Person
Bradford Dillman
Person
Howard Hughes
Person
Dennis Hopper
Person
Harry Dean Stanton
Person
David Lynch
Person
Eugene O'neill
Person
Dean Stockwell
Person
Michelle Pfeiffer
Person
Jonathan Demme
Person
Sidney Lumet
nickiswift.com

The Transformation Of Ron Howard From 6 To 67 Years Old

Ron Howard first appeared on the big screen when he could barely talk in the 1956 movie "Frontier Woman." His parents were also in the film, and his father Rance recalled to Nick Thomas of the Jackson Sun, "...we wanted to somehow get Ron into the picture, too. He was only 18 months old, but we thought it would be wonderful for our parents to see their grandson in a movie with us." Ron's parents took away a tomahawk prop right before filming, which caused him to cry during his scene. This started young Ron's acting career, and soon after, his brother Clint's career.
CELEBRITIES
Den of Geek

Kevin Costner Almost Starred in a Different Robin Hood Movie with John McTiernan

It’s strange to consider 20 years later, but once upon a time studio executives were obsessed with Kevin Costner playing Robin Hood. This is ironic, of course, since Costner’s English “accent” in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves has become a meme unto itself over the decades. But nevertheless, we are still talking about his adventures in Sherwood Forest—and in what is still the last popular Robin Hood movie to make money and have an impact on pop culture. This might speak then to the logic of film producers circa 1990. And that extends beyond just those at Morgan Creek Entertainment and Warner Bros. Pictures, who greenlit Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.
MOVIES
countryliving.com

'NCIS' Fans Declare They Will No Longer Watch the Show After Seeing the Way Mark Harmon Left

NCIS fans, Leroy Jethro Gibbs is moving on to the next chapter of his life and he’s not taking us with him. Since the premiere of season 19 in mid-September, folks have been on the edge of their seats. While the hit CBS drama is full of adrenaline-pumping action, many fans were awaiting the unfortunate news that Gibbs, played by actor Mark Harmon, was leaving. But now, that it’s come to fruition, viewers aren’t sure what to do with themselves.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Leap#Mafia#Nbc#A Golden Globe#Walk Of Fame
CinemaBlend

Why Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘Did Not Want’ Jamie Lee Curtis To Join True Lies

Jaime Lee Curtis is one of the iconic ladies of the '80s and '90s, having racked up some impressive leading roles. But, apparently, one of her most notable film roles was met with some resistance from her famous co-star. After taking back up her role as Laurie Strode in the recently released Halloween Kills, Curtis opened up about how Arnold Schwarzenegger “did not want” her to play opposite him in True Lies.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

"Friends" Actor James Michael Tyler Dies At 59

James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther on the iconic sitcom, Friends, died Sunday at 59-years-old. The actor had suffered from Stage 4 prostate cancer. Tyler's passing was announced in a statement from his representative Toni Benson. “The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh “Friend”), from...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Inside Julia Roberts' Busy, Blissful Family World as a Mom of 3 Teenagers

Watch: Julia Robert's Daughter Hazel Makes Red Carpet Debut. It's no secret that Julia Roberts put acting on the back burner the minute she became a mom almost 17 years ago. Of course, even Roberts' back burner was still the stuff Hollywood dreams are made of, but there was no point following the birth of her twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, on Nov. 28, 2004, at which her children were not at the center of her universe. (And that really started ahead of their birth, a chance to play "pregnant Julia Roberts" having been written into 2004's Ocean's Twelve.)
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Deadline

Richard “Dick” Evans Dies: Familiar Face On Iconic ’60s & ’70s TV Shows Was 86

Richard “Dick” Evans, who was a staple of 1960s and ’70s television, died on October 2 of cancer, his family announced today. He was 86. In his 40-year career, Evans played opposite Mia Farrow as a series regular on Peyton Place, acted opposite George C. Scott in Islands in the Stream and starred in Jack L. Warner’s final movie, Dirty Little Billy. Showbiz & Media Figures We’ve Lost In 2021 – Photo Gallery And he was ubiquitous on dozens of classic shows such as Star Trek, Gunsmoke, S.W.A.T., Bonanza, The Mod Squad, Quincy ME, The A-Team, Hart to Hart, Gunsmoke and Lou Grant. Acting...
TV SHOWS
Variety

Variety

38K+
Followers
42K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy