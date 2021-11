There were some unlikely NFL standouts in Week 8, and one of them was not on the Fantasy football radar at all before Sunday. New York Jets fill-in quarterback Mike White passed for 405 yards and three TDs in an upset win over Cincinnati. He became the franchise's first QB in 21 years to pass for 400 yards in a game. In Philadelphia's rout of Detroit, many expected Kenneth Gainwell to be the lead ball carrier, but Boston Scott led the Eagles RBs with 60 rushing yards and two TDs.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO