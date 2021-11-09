Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 19:50:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-13 20:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Dawson; Fillmore; Franklin; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Polk; Sherman; Webster; York Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Webster, Adams, Nance, Hamilton, Buffalo, northeastern Gosper, Polk, eastern Harlan, Hall, Clay, northwestern Nuckolls, Franklin, Phelps, Kearney, York, Fillmore, Merrick, Sherman, eastern Dawson and Howard Counties through 830 PM CST At 749 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Columbus to near Clarks to 7 miles south of Poole to 6 miles north of Smithfield. Movement was southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Clarks and Polk around 755 PM CST. Stromsburg around 800 PM CST. Shelton and Benedict around 805 PM CST. Other locations in the path of these storms include Loomis, York, Holdrege, Atlanta, Heartwell, Kenesaw, Waco, Ragan, Roseland, Holstein, Ayr and Huntley. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 226 and 365. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

