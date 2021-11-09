CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-09 02:33:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-10 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 17:56:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-14 07:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 02:13:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-13 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Bay County Beaches. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 02:13:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-13 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West-Facing Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
GULF COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-14 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of St Croix. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#Beaches#Lifeguard#Coastal Franklin
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 12:56:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-13 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST /10 PM CST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Bay and Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 17:56:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-14 07:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-14 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM AST SUNDAY THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of St Croix. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-15 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST SUNDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents are expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and Vicinity. * WHEN...Tonight and tomorrow night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 21:41:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-14 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST SUNDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents are expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and Vicinity. * WHEN...Tonight and tomorrow night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barnstable by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 17:19:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-13 19:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed. Target Area: Barnstable A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Barnstable County through 730 PM EST At 648 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wellfleet, or 12 miles north of Brewster, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed branches. Little to no impact from hail is expected. Locations impacted include Eastham, Wellfleet and Truro. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 21:41:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-14 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...North facing beaches of Puerto Rico and Culebra. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barnstable by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 18:42:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-13 18:50:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barnstable THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BARNSTABLE COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barnstable by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 18:42:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-13 18:50:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barnstable THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BARNSTABLE COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 21:41:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-15 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Culebra and northwest, north central, and northeast Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Griggs by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 17:29:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-13 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Griggs WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Griggs County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect reduced visibility at times in blowing and drifting snow.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Fillmore, Franklin, Gosper by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 19:50:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-13 20:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Dawson; Fillmore; Franklin; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Polk; Sherman; Webster; York Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Webster, Adams, Nance, Hamilton, Buffalo, northeastern Gosper, Polk, eastern Harlan, Hall, Clay, northwestern Nuckolls, Franklin, Phelps, Kearney, York, Fillmore, Merrick, Sherman, eastern Dawson and Howard Counties through 830 PM CST At 749 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Columbus to near Clarks to 7 miles south of Poole to 6 miles north of Smithfield. Movement was southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Clarks and Polk around 755 PM CST. Stromsburg around 800 PM CST. Shelton and Benedict around 805 PM CST. Other locations in the path of these storms include Loomis, York, Holdrege, Atlanta, Heartwell, Kenesaw, Waco, Ragan, Roseland, Holstein, Ayr and Huntley. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 226 and 365. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-14 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Inland FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 to 36 and calm winds will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Inland Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-14 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Inland Sussex FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 33 expected. * WHERE...Inland Sussex. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jewell, Phillips, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 20:26:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-13 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jewell; Phillips; Smith Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Jewell, Smith, eastern Phillips, Webster, Adams, southern Hamilton, eastern Harlan, southeastern Hall, Clay, Nuckolls, Franklin, southeastern Phelps, Kearney, York, Fillmore and Thayer Counties through 915 PM CST At 824 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Waco to near Harvard to near Norman to near Wilcox. Movement was south at 55 mph. HAZARD...Widespread wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph along with isolated pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated and multiple mesonet stations IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Wilcox, Holstein, Norman and Ragan around 830 PM CST. Clay Center and Huntley around 835 PM CST. Campbell and Bladen around 840 PM CST. Other locations in the path of these storms include Exeter, Fairfield, Republican City, Naponee, Harlan County Dam, Edgar, Deweese, Red Cloud, Milligan, Riverton, Inavale, Nelson, Ohiowa, Oak and Nora. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 320 and 365. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for George, Greene, Perry, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-14 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: George; Greene; Perry; Stone FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 to 36 and calm winds will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy