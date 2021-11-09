Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 20:26:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-13 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jewell; Phillips; Smith Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Jewell, Smith, eastern Phillips, Webster, Adams, southern Hamilton, eastern Harlan, southeastern Hall, Clay, Nuckolls, Franklin, southeastern Phelps, Kearney, York, Fillmore and Thayer Counties through 915 PM CST At 824 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Waco to near Harvard to near Norman to near Wilcox. Movement was south at 55 mph. HAZARD...Widespread wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph along with isolated pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated and multiple mesonet stations IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Wilcox, Holstein, Norman and Ragan around 830 PM CST. Clay Center and Huntley around 835 PM CST. Campbell and Bladen around 840 PM CST. Other locations in the path of these storms include Exeter, Fairfield, Republican City, Naponee, Harlan County Dam, Edgar, Deweese, Red Cloud, Milligan, Riverton, Inavale, Nelson, Ohiowa, Oak and Nora. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 320 and 365. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
