Taiwan says China capable of air, sea blockade of island

By Handout
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Khi7Q_0cquqS1h00
Taiwan lives under the constant threat of invasion by China, which sees the self-ruled democratic island as part of its territory to be brought into its fold, by force if necessary /Taiwan's Defence Ministry/AFP/File

China is capable of blockading Taiwan's major ports and airports to cut off key transport links, the island's defence ministry warned Tuesday, with Beijing-Taipei tensions at their highest in years.

Taiwan lives under the constant threat of invasion by China, which sees the self-ruled democratic island as part of its territory to be brought into its fold, by force if necessary.

Beijing has ramped up pressure -- including record incursions by warplanes -- since Tsai Ing-wen became Taiwan's president in 2016, as she views the island as a sovereign nation and not part of "one China".

Beijing is strengthening its air, sea and land strike capabilities against the island, Taiwan's defence ministry said in a biennial report released Tuesday.

Those capabilities include imposing a "blockade against our critical harbours, airports and outbound flight routes, to cut off our air and sea lines of communication," the report added.

The report also warned that China is capable of striking all of Taiwan with its missile arsenal, including ballistic and cruise variants, and is also beefing up its ability to launch amphibious assaults on the island.

Taiwan's defence minister warned last month that military tensions with China were at their highest in four decades, after record incursions by Chinese warplanes into the island's air defence identification zone.

The zone is not the same as Taiwan's territorial airspace but includes a far greater area that overlaps with part of China's own air defence identification zone.

China's "frequent manipulation of grey zone threats" such as the warplane incursions, as well as other methods of warfare including cyberattacks, are aimed at "seizing Taiwan without a fight", the defence ministry report said Tuesday.

Daily Mail

China's take-over in America's back yard: How Beijing has spent $140BILLION on ports, roads, and power plants in Latin America and the Caribbean as Cuba signs a new energy deal while US influence fades

On the face of it, America has little to fear from China's new deal to upgrade Cuba's power grid. The countries are already firm allies via their Communist leaders, Havana is under a diplomatic and economic embargo from Washington, and all efforts to mend ties between the two ended when Obama left office.
U.S. POLITICS
KTSA

Is China preparing for a war against America?

While Biden’s military focuses on naming U.S navy ships after a gay rights leader and christened it by a transgender veteran, China’s military has built mockups in the shape of a U.S. aircraft carriers and other U.S. warships. For the last few months there has been a lot of concern about China attacking Taiwan, but are they also plotting an attack on the US? Lars talks about some disturbing new information that could mean just that, with Dr. Weifeng Zhong who is a Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

AFP

