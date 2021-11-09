County Sets Up Free Covid-19 Testing Site at Fairgrounds

(LYNCHBURG, VA.) – Virginia Department of Health, Central Virginia Health District will be providing free, weekly COVID-19 testing. The first event took place earlier this month. All testing events are being offered at 307 Alleghany Avenue. Attendees will need to park and walk-up to the testing area. No appointment is necessary. Testing will be performed with rapid PCR tests, meaning results will be provided in 20 minutes. Test records can be provided on site if desired. All individuals are welcome, regardless of any known exposure to SARS-CoV-2 or the presence of symptoms.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 6 DAYS AGO