Clackamas County, OR

County Sets Up Free Covid-19 Testing Site at Fairgrounds

By Tyler Francke
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClackamas County and its health partners are hosting a pop-up Covid-19 testing site through the end of the year at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds. The site will be open Thursday through Monday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m....

