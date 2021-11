SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane police officer was injured last night after a suspected DUI driver collided with his vehicle. According to Spokane police, the crash occurred last Tuesday night around 11 p.m. The officer was driving with lights and sirens on while heading west on E. Empire Avenue. According to SPD officials, the officer was responding to a call of a one-month old who was not breathing at the time of the crash.

