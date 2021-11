The British pound initially tried to rally against the Japanese yen last week but gave back the gains to crash into the ¥152.50 level. This is an area that would continue to be very supportive, but it is worth noting that the British pound has struggled across the board. With the Bank of England now dovish, it should continue to weigh upon the pound in general. That being said, though, the GBP/JPY is likely to be a little bit more sluggish than some of the other British pound-related pairs, simply because the Japanese yen is so weak itself. I would anticipate that rallies are going to continue to be sold into as we try to get down to the ¥150 level.

CURRENCIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO