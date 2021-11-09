CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falling Asleep at This Time May Help Protect Your Heart

NBC Philadelphia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe time you go to bed may affect your risk for heart disease. In fact, researchers say, there is a heart health sweet spot for falling asleep: from 10 to 11 p.m. An analysis of data from more than 88,000...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

