Kazakh cenbank, state firms, sell $1.2 bln on domestic market in Oct

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

ALMATY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s central bank sold $988 million in foreign currency from its rainy-day National Fund on the domestic market in October, while state-owned companies sold $208 million, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Sales from the National Fund are primarily made in order to facilitate transfers to the state budget but they also influence the foreign exchange market, propping up the local tenge currency. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jon Boyle)

