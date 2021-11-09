Letter: Time to set limits on solitary confinement

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. It’s time for some new faces on the School Board. Mr. Grove has had his time and now I believe it is Rod Osborne’s time. I’ve known Mr. Osborne for over a decade, and I am very impressed with his presence and authority. He has a great personality and drive. He wants to make sure our schools stay safe and free from the progressive policies that have already taken hold in school systems around us. He is a good man who has had children in our schools, and he cares. I don’t know Mr. Grove and doubt I will meet him since Mr. Osborne seems to be the only candidate in my district taking time to go door to door to meet his constituents. If you care about the direction of our school system then you need to cast a vote for Rod Osborne.

EDUCATION ・ 13 DAYS AGO