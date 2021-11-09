CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Time to set limits on solitary confinement

Quad-Cities Times
 4 days ago

As a Christian, I know that every person is valued and loved by God. My faith leads me to speak out against the practice of solitary confinement. I encourage you to join me. Human beings are created to be in relationship. We learn who we are from each other. Our...

Letter: Time for new faces on the School Board

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. It's time for some new faces on the School Board. Mr. Grove has had his time and now I believe it is Rod Osborne's time. I've known Mr. Osborne for over a decade, and I am very impressed with his presence and authority. He has a great personality and drive. He wants to make sure our schools stay safe and free from the progressive policies that have already taken hold in school systems around us. He is a good man who has had children in our schools, and he cares. I don't know Mr. Grove and doubt I will meet him since Mr. Osborne seems to be the only candidate in my district taking time to go door to door to meet his constituents. If you care about the direction of our school system then you need to cast a vote for Rod Osborne.
It's not stress that's killing us, it's hate: Maybe mindfulness can help

There is no shortage of divisive social issues today, all competing in an increasingly crowded outrage marketplace for our attention. With algorithms curating increasingly hateful content under the guise of "everyday news," the ability to be curious and open to others' perspectives has never been more critical. As famed philosopher Michel Foucault once argued, only through tolerating dissent and understanding resistance can society change and evolve. But if tolerance rather than outrage is the metric, it feels like we are growing weaker. What does mindfulness really mean? Mindfulness has two components: Present-moment oriented awareness of what's happening within and around us;...
