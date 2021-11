Army Pfc. Class Charles Wayne Hall was born on Feb. 22, 1948. Hall would begin his tour of duty in Vietnam on Sept. 26, 1968. The mortality rate for soldiers in the field, especially ammunition helpers, was high. Sadly, Charles Wayne Hall was killed in action on Nov. 7, 1968. The young draftee had served his country in Vietnam for less than two months before he was killed. Pfc. Hall would be killed in action in Binh Dinh, South Vietnam. He was barely 20 years old.

