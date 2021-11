With the working week winding to an end, let’s check the pulse of all things pinstriped. Just last week I called on Cole Anthony to find a level of consistency with his scoring, and boy did the second-year guard (largely) deliver! Across the three games before the Boston debacle he averaged 23.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists, shooting a red hot 51.2% from the field and a net-scorching 66.7% from deep. His scoring punch kept the Magic in the games against the Raptors and the Pistons, while his offensive onslaught in Minnesota was the primary reason the team got win number two.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO