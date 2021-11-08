CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers survive Bears as 65-yard field-goal attempt comes up short

By Barry Werner
 5 days ago
A thrilling ending to the Monday Night Football game between the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers left with a 29-27 victory.

Chicago trailed 23-13 but rallied to take a 27-26 lead.

Ben Roethlisberger led the game-winning drive and set up a field goal by Chris Boswell with … his legs.

Roethlisberger did not get the first down on the play but Boswell came on and drilled his third field goal of the final quarter from 40 yards to give Pittsburgh the 29-27 lead.

The Steelers were not home free at Heinz Field, though, as Justin Fields put the Bears in position to try a 65-yard field goal by Cairo Santos as time would expire.

The kick was short and Pittsburgh had its fourth straight victory.

