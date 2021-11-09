Hey Guys, How To Find The Balance Between Raising A Boy And A Girl?

When i was 13 I saw a commercial on the telly for an IT company called CapGemini, the reason it was on is because they were starting up/expanding to my country and they were new here (even though they've existed in France and other places since 1967). Now, I had heard of this company before, and already then they were HUGE. So I told my dad, I'm going to work there one day, and he was like, go for it! So this was in 1991. In 2008 they had found my CV somewhere on the internet and actually called ME up for a position, and I ended up taking it without hesitation - it was one of the best jobs I ever had. Only got to be there for 3 years though as they lost the contract with the company we were working for, so 200+ people had to be let go, but the look on my dad's face when I told him who just called that day - Priceless. He's gone now though so it's a happy memory for several reasons :D.

