National Diabetes Prevention Program Customer Service Center Introduction and Demonstration

Kilgore News Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis webinar is an introduction to the National Diabetes Prevention Program (National DPP) Customer Service Center (CSC). We are going...

www.kilgorenewsherald.com

KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Northwest Texas Healthcare System Diabetes Center brings awareness during National Diabetes Awareness Month

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Northwest Texas Healthcare System Diabetes Center, recognized by the American Diabetes Association, said it will be hosting a Continuing Education Lecture series to celebrate “Diabetes Management in the past 100 Years” for National Diabetes Awareness Month. NWTHS said, during Diabetes Awareness Month, Amanda Ast, MS, RD/LD Diabetes Educator, will discuss impactful […]
AMARILLO, TX
WAVY News 10

Diabetes Awareness and Prevention

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — November is National Diabetes Awareness Month. The first step to awareness and prevention is knowledge. Ed Logics Founder and CEO Thomas Chamberlain joined HRS to tell us how you can learn the signs, symptoms and prevention tips maybe even win some cool prizes!. Visit RewardsForHealthyLiving.com to...
HEALTH
Dearborn Press & Guide

Diabetes prevention program yields life-changing results

Donna Sliter lost her job of 17 years and then came more bad news – if she didn’t make some lifestyle changes, she would soon develop type 2 diabetes. One year later, at 66, Sliter is 80 pounds lighter, more active and feels good. She credits Beaumont’s free Diabetes Prevention Program and the support of her instructor and family with her improved health and happiness.
WEIGHT LOSS
WITN

Winning With Diabetes event raises awareness during National Diabetes Month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - November marks National Diabetes month and experts are working to raise awareness. The American Diabetes Association says 34.2 million Americans, or 10.5% of the population, are living with diabetes. Susan Houston with the Vidant Lifestyle Medicine Clinic, DNP, CDCES, says Type 1 diabetes is when a...
GREENVILLE, NC
siouxlandproud.com

Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA helping prevent diabetes in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — November is National Diabetes Awareness Month and the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA is offering a program to help Siouxland address their risk of prediabetes or type 2 diabetes. More than 88 million adults have prediabetes but 20% of them are aware they have the condition...
FITNESS
Huntsville Item

Programs work to identify diabetes risk earlier

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Studies showing that it takes several years for many type 2 diabetes patients to be diagnosed have advocates stepping up screening and prevention programs. A United Kingdom research group study of more than 200,000 people found those whose blood tests indicated diabetes were not officially diagnosed for an average of 2.3 years.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Southwest Times Record

EXTENSION CORNER: Take small steps to help prevent diabetes

November is National Diabetes Month, and it’s a great time to learn more about this health condition and how you can take steps to manage or even prevent it. This year, the focus for National Diabetes Month is on prediabetes and preventing diabetes. Prediabetes, as it sounds, is a condition...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Mendota Reporter

Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist to offer virtual diabetic program

OTTAWA - OSF Medical Group – Family Medicine is pleased to offer a free one-hour virtual diabetic program as part of Diabetes Awareness Month hosted by Anne Lauterjung, Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist. Lauterjung will present information about the 4 Mantras Of Diabetes Management – Meals, Moving, Medication, and Measuring Glucose along with Surviving the Holidays at noon on Monday, Nov. 15.
OTTAWA, IL
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

AgriLife celebrates National Diabetes Month

In November, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension recognizes National Diabetes Month. This year’s slogan is “Small Steps, Big Difference” and focuses on changes that can help prevent diabetes. “Making several changes in lifestyle, like improving eating and exercise habits, can feel so overwhelming that we don’t make any changes at all,” said David Leal, program specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife…
LIFESTYLE
savannahbusinessjournal.com

Nov. 2 - Greenbriar Children's Center recognizes November as National Runaway/Homeless Youth Prevention Month

November 2, 2021 - Greenbriar Children’s Center, a non-profit in Chatham County providing services to children and families, will be recognizing November as National Runaway/Homeless Youth Prevention Month. “Greenbriar has been helping children who are homeless, abused, abandoned or neglected since our founding in 1949, “said Gena P. Taylor, Executive...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
drugstorenews.com

CVS Health, AMA join forces to support diabetes prevention, management

CVS Health has committed $10 million over three years to support people in their health journey of preventing and managing diabetes. As American Diabetes Month kicks off, CVS Health is partnering with the American Diabetes Association to support families in helping to prevent and manage diabetes, as well as fund research on the health disparities that fuel the diabetes epidemic.
HEALTH
Kilgore News Herald

Overton ISD brings doctors to campus through telehealth clinic

Overton ISD students may now see a doctor for simple diagnoses while still at school thanks to a new telehealth partnership between Goodside Health and the district. The program will connect children and their parents with doctors via video chat at “little to no cost” to test for “strep, flu and COVID-19 as well as sore throat, headache, skin rash, pink eye, upset stomach and the common cold,” according to the Goodside Health website. Students may also use Goodside’s telehealth services for “age appropriate” mental health screenings.
OVERTON, TX
Kilgore News Herald

How the Environment Affects Our Health

The air we breathe, the food we eat, the water we drink, and the places where we live, work, and play all have an impact on our health. Watch to learn more.
HEALTH
communitynewspapers.com

New Iupat Glaziers Pre-Apprenticeship Program Brings National Attention to Miami Job Corps Center

Job Corps National Director, Rachel Torres, visited Miami Job Corps Center (MJCC) on November 4, 2021 to discuss the new IUPAT (International Union of Painters and Allied Trades) Glaziers trade coming soon to MJCC. Torres toured the Center, paying particular attention to the on-site construction project that will soon become the Glaziers’ bay/workshop. Meeting with Torres, from the IUPAT were from Lawrence Burgess, IUPAT National Project Coordinator and Todd R. Langlois, IUPAT Technical Assistance Coordinator together with Eric Howard, IUPAT-Job Corps Southeastern Region Field Coordinator. Burgess stated “Miami Job Corps Center is a beautiful and well-run Center. The IUPAT Glaziers program is glad to be affiliated with the staff and students at the Center. We look forward to our future working together and giving the youth the tools they need to get ahead.” Peni Webster-Lewis, Regional Director, Atlanta Region, Office of Job Corps was also on Center as part of the collaborative efforts.
MIAMI, FL
Kilgore News Herald

Mission Unleaded: How to test children for lead with maximum accuracy

No amount of lead in people is safe, and children are especially vulnerable to the effects of lead in their bodies. Because lead is present in many places, it’s easy to contaminate blood samples during the collection process, which can cause inaccurate lab results. In this video you will learn how to reduce the risk of contamination and support achievement of accurate blood lead results for patients and their healthcare providers.
SCIENCE

