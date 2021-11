Booker totaled 27 points (9-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), nine assists and four rebounds across 35 minutes in Saturday's 101-92 win over the Cavaliers. Booker's best play of the night was actually an assist. He hurled a half-court pass with deadly accuracy next to the rim, where Mikal Bridges converted the alley-oop. The Suns have looked a bit out of sorts after losing two straight games, but thanks in large part to Booker's tour-de-force, the team more resembled the squad that came two games short of winning the NBA Championship.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO