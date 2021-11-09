CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Football rumours: Saul Niguez committed to Chelsea despite minimal playing time

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S4IbN_0cquhFY100

What the papers say

The Telegraph reports Saul Niguez is prepared to see out the full duration of his season-long loan stay at Chelsea despite a lack of opportunities. The paper says the 26-year-old Spain midfielder is enjoying his time in England and has no plans to return to Atletico Madrid in January, even though he has featured in just two Premier League matches since joining the Blues at the end of the summer transfer window.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bf5rT_0cquhFY100
Former Aston Villa manager Dean Smith is reportedly a target for Norwich (Naomi Baker/PA) (PA Wire)

Sacked Aston Villa boss Dean Smith may not have to wait long for another crack at the Premier League. The Telegraph says Norwich are interested in Smith taking over from former manager Daniel Farke, with club bosses believed to be enamoured with his top-flight experience and coaching reputation.

Newcastle have earmarked Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha for a transfer in the winter window, according to The Sun. It is believed the Magpies will be working for a quick switch by agreeing a pre-contract on January 1, with the 26-year-old Albania international reportedly looking for a new challenge.

The paper also says Southampton, Brighton and Brentford have all expressed an interest in 19-year-old Chelsea midfielder Ben Elliott, though the Blues are keen to tie him down long term.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uadg5_0cquhFY100
Manchester United’s Phil Jones has been linked with a move away (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)

Phil Jones: The Sun reports both Watford and Newcastle are eager to bring the Manchester United defender in on loan.

Dusan Vlahovic: La Nazione, via the Daily Express, says Tottenham will need to pay £60m to beat Arsenal to the Fiorentina forward’s signature.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Football rumours: Raheem Sterling wants out at Manchester City

Raheem Sterling wants to leave Manchester City in the upcoming January transfer window, according to the Manchester Evening News. The paper, citing a report from Mundo Deportivo, says the 26-year-old midfielder is frustrated with his lack of playing opportunities at the Etihad Stadium this season and is keen to ply his trade elsewhere, with Barcelona believed to be hopeful of a potential loan move.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Football rumours: Manchester United bosses open to substantial Paul Pogba offer

Paul Pogba‘s spell at Old Trafford could soon be coming to an end. According to the Daily Star, club bosses would be open to a sizable offer for the 28-year-old midfielder in the upcoming transfer window, but concerns over signing a replacement means they would prefer to keep him for the rest of the season and let him leave for nothing when his contract expires next summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Football rumours: Huge Paul Pogba demand in contract talks

The Paul Pogba contract roller coaster has taken another surprising turn, with reports out of France indicating the 28-year-old wants to renew his contract with Manchester United – albeit with a caveat. Metro, citing L’Equipe, says Pogba is demanding he overtakes team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo to become the Premier League’s highest-paid player. It comes after a report earlier this week claimed United bosses were open to receiving a substantial offer for the midfielder in the upcoming transfer window.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saul Niguez
Person
Thomas Strakosha
Tribal Football

Saul Niguez growing fed-up with Chelsea situation

Saul Niguez is growing fed-up with his situation at Chelsea. The Spain international was signed on a season long loan from Atletico Madrid with an option to buy. But things haven't gone to plan so far for the 26-year-old. After struggling in his first start against Aston Villa in September,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Saul Niguez digging in his heels at Chelsea

Saul Niguez is digging in his heels at Chelsea. While frustrated with the lack of minutes he's seen since his August arrival, Saul has no plans to quit in January. On a straight loan from Atletico Madrid to June, Saul has managed just 47 minutes of action in the Premier League so far this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Saul Niguez 'frustrated and surprised at his lack of Chelsea game-time', with on-loan midfielder 'concerned as his Spain exile continues after being left out of Luis Enrique's latest squad'

Saul Niguez's move to Chelsea has failed to live up to expectations so far with the on-loan midfielder increasingly fed-up at being marginalised, according to reports. Saul joined the Champions League winners during the summer transfer window from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, hoping the switch will help his international ambitions - having not represented Spain since 2019.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Rumours#Telegraph#The Premier League#Sun#Magpies#The Daily Express#Tottenham#Arsenal
Tribal Football

Chelsea loanee Saul Niguez hoping for new opening after international break

Chelsea loanee Saul Niguez will use the international break to win over manager Thomas Tuchel. The 26-year-old had fallen down the pecking order under Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone and signed for Chelsea on a temporary basis in summer with the Blues having the option to buy him outright for a fee of around £30million at the end of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Struggling Saul Niguez is targeting the international break to revive his Chelsea loan spell as he aims to follow Kepa and Ross Barkley's lead and force his way back into Thomas Tuchel's plans

Saul Niguez will use the international break to try to revive his Chelsea loan as he has no intention of returning to Atletico Madrid in January. The 26-year-old had fallen down the pecking order under Diego Simeone and signed for Chelsea on a temporary basis in summer with the Blues having the option to buy him outright for a fee of around £30million at the end of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS News

Paris Saint-Germain player Aminata Diallo arrested after teammate Kheira Hamraoui was pulled from car and beaten

Paris Saint-Germain women's footballer Aminata Diallo faced further questioning from police Thursday during a second day of detention over the assault of a teammate. Diallo was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with a vicious attack on fellow midfielder Kheira Hamraoui last week who was pulled from a car and beaten on the legs with an iron bar by two masked men.
PUBLIC SAFETY
chatsports.com

Newcastle face a relegation battle despite Saudi takeover as defeat to Chelsea leaves Magpies winless after 10 games for only the THIRD time in their history and six points adrift of safety

Steve Bruce was in Dubai with his son Alex watching England play cricket on Saturday afternoon. He looked well. It’s amazing what a week away from the pressure of the Premier League can do. Back in Newcastle, meanwhile, much was unchanged. The team Bruce left behind toiled in vain against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Kane fires England to brink of Qatar, Italy held by Switzerland

Harry Kane scored a first half hat-trick as England romped towards the 2022 World Cup with a 5-0 thrashing of Albania, but Italy still have work to do to reach Qatar after a 1-1 draw with Switzerland. England still need a point to mathematically qualify when they visit San Marino on Monday, but boast a three-point lead and six-goal advantage on goal difference over Poland, who sealed at least a playoff place with a 4-1 win over 10-man Andorra. The Three Lions can look ahead to Qatar with confidence as they bounced back to form at Wembley in style with all the goals coming before half-time. "The first half was fantastic, as well as we've played for a long time," said England boss Gareth Southgate.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Christian Pulisic will not start in USMNT’s showdown with Mexico

CINCINNATI — U.S. soccer star Christian Pulisic, who just returned to active duty after a two-month injury layoff, will not start Friday in the 2022 World Cup qualifier against archrival Mexico, Coach Gregg Berhalter said Thursday. The announcement was not a surprise, given the Chelsea attacker has not played more...
MLS
SB Nation

Tuchel rues his luck as Chelsea drop two points despite playing ‘fantastic match’ against Burnley

Thomas Tuchel has never been shy to acknowledge that luck can play a massive role in deciding the outcome of football matches. He may plan everything to the best of his abilities, and the team may execute those plans to the best of their abilities, and yet, we might still find ourselves mulling over a result like today’s 1-1 draw against Burnley.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

45K+
Followers
101K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy