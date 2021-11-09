Shell and Norsk Hydro team up for green hydrogen

For the Glasgow climate summit to be judged a success, a key outcome had to be that parties agree the majority of the world’s fossil fuel reserves need to be left in the ground. As recent research suggests, 89% of coal and 59% of gas reserves need to stay in the ground if there’s to be even a 50% chance of global temperature rise staying under the crucial limit of 1.5℃ this century. The summit, COP26, has not lived up to that ambition because there are too many loopholes for the fossil fuel industry to exploit. Some promising proposals have been...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO