Energy Industry

Shell and Norsk Hydro team up for green hydrogen

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSLO (Reuters) – Royal Dutch Shell and Norsk Hydro are looking into jointly producing hydrogen from renewable electricity in a push to decarbonise their own operations as well as supply heavy industry and transport customers, Hydro said on Tuesday. The Anglo-Dutch oil giant and the Norwegian aluminium maker’s green...

US News and World Report

Momentum Grows for Green Hydrogen Projects in Tasmania

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum said on Friday it has acquired land for a proposed hydrogen plant in Tasmania, one of three proposed hydrogen projects the island state is promoting to take advantage of its abundant hydropower and wind power. The aim is to use the available renewable energy to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

Shell and Hydro partner to work on renewable hydrogen projects

Netherlands-based oil and gas company Shell, via its New Energies Holding Europe business, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Hydro Havrand, a green hydrogen company owned by Norwegian energy firm Hydro. The two companies will assess the potential of joint projects focused on producing hydrogen using renewable electricity. They...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Sheffield 'green hydrogen' plant plan announced

A factory to help produce "green hydrogen" as a clean energy source for industry is to be built in Sheffield. ITM Power has teamed up with the University of Sheffield to develop the "gigafactory" at Tinsley. It will be ITM's second such site in the UK. The company said the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Baker Hughes, Shell team for low-carbon work

An agreement between the two extends to LNG and renewable power. US upstream services company Baker Hughes and Anglo-Dutch major Shell agreed November 10 to work together to find ways to decarbonise the energy and industrial sectors. "As a first step in the collaboration, the parties seek to finalise Shell’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Oil giant Shell says it needs oil to pay for green shift

The boss of oil giant Shell has insisted it can transition to net zero by 2050, but it will need the cash from its oil and gas business to pay for it. Ben van Beurden dismissed splitting its legacy oil and gas business from its renewables investment, a move urged by activist shareholder Third Point.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Shell, McDermott team up to decarbonise construction

The pair aim to reduce or eliminate emissions using low carbon fuels, renewable power and digital solutions, and by decarbonising marine construction vessels. McDermott said on November 3 it had signed a memorandum of understanding with energy industry contractor McDermott to look at ways of decarbonising construction. The pair aim...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rubbernews.com

Monolith expanding, marketing ‘green hydrogen' technology

PITTSBURGH—As the world collectively focuses on carbon neutrality targets, it's homing in on high-energy, low-emissions sources. And according to Monolith Inc., that means "green hydrogen," something the company has a lot of these days. So Monolith, best known industry wide for its sustainable carbon black, is shifting gears with a...
ENVIRONMENT
stockxpo.com

British firm JCB signs multibillion-dollar deal to import green hydrogen

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and JCB chairman Lord Bamford at the unveiling of a hydrogen powered JCB Loadall telescopic handler in central London, on October 18, 2021. Stefan Rousseau – PA Images | PA Images | Getty Images. A multibillion-dollar deal related to the supply and distribution of green hydrogen...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Fortescue to become UK's 'largest supplier of green, renewable hydrogen'

Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) will become the largest supplier of green hydrogen to the United Kingdom after signing a multi-billion-pound deal with construction giant J C Bamford Excavators (JCB) and Ryze Hydrogen (Ryze). Fortescue Future Industries announced the deal today. The company plans to produce zero-emission green hydrogen from 100...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

JCB signs multi-billion pound deal for ‘fuel of the future’ green hydrogen

Construction equipment firm JCB has signed a deal worth billions of pounds to buy hydrogen generated by non-fossil fuel based sources.The deal for green hydrogen was signed with Australian firm Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) in a partnership the company called the first of its kind.It will mean JCB will purchase 10% of FFI’s green hydrogen production, with FFI dealing with production and logistics and JCB and a third firm, Ryze, managing distribution and development of customer demand.So-called green hydrogen is created using electricity from renewable sources, with FFI’s chief executive officer Julie Shuttleworth saying it was the “fuel of the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

UK’s biggest carbon emitter Drax ‘greenwashing’ wood-fired power at Cop26, campaigners say

Campaigners at Cop26 have accused energy giant Drax, which runs the biggest wood-burning power station in the world at its North Yorkshire premises, of “greenwashing” the practice of burning wood pellets for energy, calling for an end to this method of power generation.Following protests at the Glasgow summit outside an event at which Drax representatives were speaking, campaigners carrying banners described Drax’s claims of “sustainable wood burning” as “greenwash”, which undermines the core aim of the conference.The protests come days after Drax was dropped from an index of green energy firms amid growing concern within the financial sector over the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

UN COP26 summit publishes draft deals, retains fossil fuel language

The United Nations COP26 summit published a raft of new draft deals on Saturday, keeping in references for countries to upgrade climate pledges in 2022 and phase out inefficient fossil fuels subsidies that had been criticized by some nations. The draft deals also urged rich countries to double climate adaptation...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

COP26 leaves too many loopholes for the fossil fuel industry. Here are 5 of them

For the Glasgow climate summit to be judged a success, a key outcome had to be that parties agree the majority of the world’s fossil fuel reserves need to be left in the ground. As recent research suggests, 89% of coal and 59% of gas reserves need to stay in the ground if there’s to be even a 50% chance of global temperature rise staying under the crucial limit of 1.5℃ this century. The summit, COP26, has not lived up to that ambition because there are too many loopholes for the fossil fuel industry to exploit. Some promising proposals have been...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

OPEC leaves 2022 forecast for global oil-demand growth unchanged

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Thursday left its forecast for global oil-demand growth in 2022 unchanged from its October estimate at 4.2 million barrels a day, while trimming its forecast for 2021 growth by around 160,000 barrels a day to 5.7 million barrels a day. That would put global oil demand at 100.6 million barrels a day in 2022, around 500,000 barrels a day above 2019 levels, while 2021 demand is seen at 96.4 million barrels a day, OPEC said in its monthly report. The organization, meanwhile, left its forecast for non-OPEC liquids supply growth in 2021 and 2022 unchanged at 700,000 and around 3 million barrels a day, respectively. That puts non-OPEC supply at 63.6 million barrels a day this year and 66.7 million barrels a day in 2022.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationCanada

As the world moves away from fossil fuels, Canada's energy security may be at risk

Oil and gas prices plummeted in 2020. In March, before the World Health Organization had declared COVID-19 a pandemic, Russia and Saudi Arabia, two of the world’s largest oil producers, set off a market-share war that sent prices lower and lower. And then, after COVID-19 had spread around the world, demand fell sharply as businesses closed and governments restricted travel. For several hours in April 2020, the price of West Texas Intermediate oil fell below zero, hitting -US$37 per barrel. An oil-price drop, coupled with a global economic slowdown, has had adverse effects on other industries, global financial stability and...
TRAFFIC

