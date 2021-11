A newly-discovered asteroid designated 2021 VP11 flew past Earth at a distance of 0.15 LD / 0.00039 AU (58 345 km / 36 250 miles) at 16:12 UTC on November 9, 2021. This is the 129th known asteroid to fly past Earth within 1 lunar distance since the start of the year and the 12th so far this month.

