Animals

Adorable rare leopard cub makes her debut at Santa Barbara Zoo

By Catherine Garcia
The Week
The Week
 4 days ago
Marta is ready for her closeup. Last Thursday, the rare Amur leopard cub made her first public appearance at the Santa Barbara Zoo. Marta was born in August, weighing just 1...

The Week

The Week

ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/

