Video Games

First trailer for the Christmas movie about the Nintendo Entertainment System

By Addin
gamingideology.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarner Bros. also has a new trailer 8-bit Christmas released. The film revolves around the Nintendo Entertainment System and tells the story of a boy who wanted nothing more than the same....

whats-on-netflix.com

List of Christmas Movies on Netflix

Christmas is here once again and Netflix will no doubt be part of your plans this holiday season. Below is a live compiled list of every single Christmas movie streaming on Netflix in the US for 2021. We’ll have lots more coverage on Christmas titles via other sections of our...
TV & VIDEOS
First Showing

One Final US Trailer for Gil Kenan's 'A Boy Called Christmas' Movie

"To see something, you must believe in it. Really… BELIEVE." A little bit of magic might change the world. Netflix has released their full US trailer for the holiday movie A Boy Called Christmas, adapted from the children's novel by Matt Haig. This is the magical, adventure-filled new take on the origin story of Father Christmas, the tale of a young boy named Nikolas, played by Henry Lawfull, as he goes on his adventure up to the North Pole. There's trolls and reindeer and witches and all kinds of crazy things, along with Dame Maggie Smith playing Aunt Ruth. "What more could you want in a holiday movie?" Lawfull plays Nikolas, along with Stephen Merchant, Jim Broadbent, Sally Hawkins, Toby Jones, Michiel Huisman, Kristen Wiig, Zoe Colletti, and Toby Jones. Even though we just posted the full UK trailer last month, Netflix is opening in the US later in November - and they're promoting this one with their own trailers and posters that look like the UK ones anyway. This looks charming and mildly entertaining - hopefully it's good.
MOVIES
IGN

8-Bit Christmas: Watch the Trailer for the Movie Starring Neil Patrick Harris

A humorous and heartfelt look back at the adventures of childhood. Set in suburban Chicago in the late 1980s, the story centers on ten-year-old Jake Doyle's (Fegley) herculean quest to get the latest and greatest video game system for Christmas.8-Bit Christmas, directed by Michael Dowse, arrives on HBO Max on November 24, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas
GeekTyrant

Trailer for New Holiday Netflix Movie A CASTLE FOR CHRISTMAS with Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes

Netflix has released the first trailer for a new romantic comedy holiday movie they’ve produced titled A Castle for Christmas. Leave it to Netflix and Hallmark to fulfill all of your Christmas movie needs during the holidays. The movie comes from director Mary Lambert (Pet Sematary, Grand Isle, Pet Sematary II, Clubland), and it stars Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes.
MOVIES
keengamer.com

Nintendo Drops Pikmin Bloom Launch Trailer

Niantic and Nintendo have dropped the Pikmin Bloom launch trailer. The previously announced mobile game is in some ways similar to Pokémon GO. However, this is the first time we’ve heard the actual title of the new game. Pikmin Bloom is available now on Android and iOS devices. New adventures...
VIDEO GAMES
TheHDRoom

Watch ‘Much Ado About Christmas’ GAC Family Movie Online

The new GAC Family channel is premiering their first Christmas movie of the 2021 season, Much Ado About Christmas. Susie Abromeit and Torrance Coombs star in this tale of a lie that escalates and needs a Christmas miracle before any kissing under the mistletoe. GAC Family’s Much Ado About Christmas...
MOVIES
Nintendo Enthusiast

8-Bit Christmas on HBO Max is a movie about a boy desperately wanting a NES

Do you remember your first video game console? Mine, like many other old fogies around here, was the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES). It was one of the most desired toys for years, and I still remember the news stories about it today. 8-Bit Christmas, an HBO Max movie starring Neil Patrick Harris, seeks to relive those days by telling a story about a group of friends in a suburban town doing their best to get the NES in the middle of Mario Madness (no, not the upcoming Mario movie). Check out the trailer here:
VIDEO GAMES
techeblog.com

Sealed Copy of Super Mario Bros. 2 for the Nintendo Entertainment System Sells for $88,550

Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. 2, based on the Famicom’s Yume Kōjō: Doki Doki Panic, was first released in October 1988, and the 2D side-scrolling platform game consisted of 20 different levels spanning seven worlds. This pristine condition copy was discovered in a box of video games sitting out back of a crowded walk-in closet in Floyds Knobs, Indiana. Read more for additional pictures and information.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas' Trailer Brings the Holiday Songs in First Look at TV Movie

It’s time to deck the halls, because Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist's new TV movie Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas is on its way with an official first-look trailer! Last summer it was announced that the series would be canceled at NBC after two seasons, but not long after fans were treated with the news that the series would be given a Christmas TV movie at Roku!
MOVIES
startattle.com

A Castle For Christmas (2021 movie) Netflix, Brooke Shields, Cary Elwes, trailer, release date

A Castle for Christmas tells the story of Sophie Brown (Brooke Shields), a famed author struggling to deal with a flop. She travels to Scotland hoping to buy a small castle of her own, but the grumpy owner, Duke Myles (Cary Elwes), is reluctant to sell to a foreigner. Working to find a compromise, the pair constantly argued, but they just may find something more than they were expecting.
MOVIES
editorials24.com

Best Hallmark Christmas Movies | Editorials24 Entertainment

Listen, Hallmark is known for its plethora of movies, specifically Christmas movies. For years now, the iconic channel has been making made-for-TV movies that while all similar, still tell a variety of stories set in the holiday season. Whether it’s a widow who moves to a small town and finds love again or a single dad who falls in love with a new woman in town, there’s definitely a Hallmark Christmas movie with a warm and fuzzy story.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Nintendo spending around $450 million on “non-game entertainment”

Nintendo has its new Super Mario Bros movie on the way, and that’s not all. During a corporate briefing, the games company revealed it plans to invest nearly half a billion dollars into filmmaking around its properties. This was noted by games industry analyst Daniel Ahmad, who shared a selection...
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

First 'Elves' Trailer Makes Christmas a Nightmare in Netflix Danish Show

Do you enjoy Christmas-themed, fantasy and horror series? But never thought there could be one that combined all three? Then you might be interested in keeping an eye out for the upcoming Danish-language horror-fantasy series Elves (Nisser in the original Danish) which has gotten its first official trailer today. The...
TV SERIES
c21media.net

Nicely Entertainment, PPF join in Christmas Spirit

NEWS BRIEF: Nicely Entertainment, the LA-based producer and distributor launched by Vanessa Shapiro last year, is coproducing a holiday movie with Pandora Persephone Films (PPF) that begins shooting in Scotland next week. Christmas Spirit, starring James Robinson and Ashley Newbrough, begins principal photography in the Scottish Highlands with Christopher Harding’s...
MOVIES
Collider

'Silent Night' Trailer Reveals a Christmas Movie With an Apocalyptic Twist

AMC+ and RLJE Films have just released a new trailer Silent Night, a Christmas movie that veers just left of such classics as Love, Actually and It's a Wonderful Life. No, there will be no secret angels or middle-school renditions of 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' here. Instead, the British dark comedy-drama will tackle the holidays in a very apocalyptic fashion, the new trailer reveals.
MOVIES

