First trailer for the Christmas movie about the Nintendo Entertainment System

"To see something, you must believe in it. Really… BELIEVE." A little bit of magic might change the world. Netflix has released their full US trailer for the holiday movie A Boy Called Christmas, adapted from the children's novel by Matt Haig. This is the magical, adventure-filled new take on the origin story of Father Christmas, the tale of a young boy named Nikolas, played by Henry Lawfull, as he goes on his adventure up to the North Pole. There's trolls and reindeer and witches and all kinds of crazy things, along with Dame Maggie Smith playing Aunt Ruth. "What more could you want in a holiday movie?" Lawfull plays Nikolas, along with Stephen Merchant, Jim Broadbent, Sally Hawkins, Toby Jones, Michiel Huisman, Kristen Wiig, Zoe Colletti, and Toby Jones. Even though we just posted the full UK trailer last month, Netflix is opening in the US later in November - and they're promoting this one with their own trailers and posters that look like the UK ones anyway. This looks charming and mildly entertaining - hopefully it's good.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO