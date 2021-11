Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admits his defenders cannot continue to outshine his strikers in front of goal if the club are to end the season with silverware.Twelve of the Blues’ 26 top-flight goals this campaign have been scored by their rearguard following Reece James’ brace in Saturday’s 3-0 win at Newcastle.The Premier League leaders continue the defence of their Champions League crown away to Swedish club Malmo on Tuesday evening.And while Tuchel – who remains without injured frontmen Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner – is happy for the goalscoring burden to be shared, he believes it is vital an attacker...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO