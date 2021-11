In late 2018, the Vietnamese government submitted a document it thought would be worth $51.5 million. The country was expecting to be paid through a UN-backed scheme called REDD+ that pays countries if they reduce emissions by keeping forests standing. By the reckoning of the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the country had done pretty well: it calculated that forest cover in Vietnam had increased over the previous 25 years, from 28 per cent in 1990 to about 41 per cent in 2015.

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO