I’ve been known to be critical of the Denver Broncos and have some big opinions on the direction of the team. But I’m human. I enjoy watching the Dallas Cowboys lose as much as the next sane person. “America’s team” looked positively beatable after several consecutive weeks of that fanbase believing its own hype. It’s delicious. That game was fun to watch and, for a time, it took me out of the brain-numbing mediocrity this Broncos season has been washed in.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO