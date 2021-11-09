CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verdict Next Month In Trial Of Myanmar's Suu Kyi: Source

By AFP News
 4 days ago
A Myanmar junta court will give its verdict next month on whether ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi broke coronavirus rules during elections her party won last year, a source said Tuesday. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military's February coup, which sparked huge protests and a bloody...

