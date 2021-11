Villanova has been a perennial powerhouse in the Big East for nearly a decade now and last season they continued that run. They finished 11-4 in conference play and 18-7 overall with and offense that ranked 6th in the country in efficiency. That’s nothing new for the Wildcats under Jay Wright since the last time Villanova ranked outside the top 20 in offense was 2014. Nova returned to the second weekend last season but were bounced by the eventual champs. This season, the Sweet Sixteen should be a mere stepping stone for squad loaded with returning talent.

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO