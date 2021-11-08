CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices jump to new records

By Rob McLean
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two cryptocurrencies have hit new...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Deciding whether to invest in Bitcoin? Here are the other big names in crypto

New York (CNN Business) — Cryptocurrencies have hit new all-time highs this month as they become more appealing to mainstream investors. Bitcoin, the most popular digital currency, soared to a new all-time high of nearly $70,000 per coin this week. It has climbed almost 125% this year, while the good old S&P 500 (SPX) is up less than 24%.
STOCKS
CNN

Forget cash. Pay me in bitcoin

As cryptocurrency gains acceptance, more people are vying to get their paycheck and other benefits in bitcoin, Ethereum and other digital currencies. Famous athletes, politicians and everyday employees are now getting all or part of their salary this way. "Whether you're the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, or you're...
NFL
CNN

Elon Musk is selling more Tesla shares

New York (CNN Business) — Elon Musk sold another block of Tesla shares Thursday. In two additional filings, Musk disclosed early Friday that he had sold another $687.3 million worth of the stock Thursday. That brings his sales of stock for this week to 5.2 million shares for a total of $5.8 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Sells $52.5M In Coinbase And Loads Up On These Stocks Instead

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest sold more shares in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) on Thursday even as the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange's stock pared losses a day after sinking 8% on dismal third-quarter results that fell short of investors' expectations. Ark Invest sold 155,974 shares — estimated to be worth $52.46...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
Benzinga

No Luck For Bitcoin's Spot ETF: SEC Rejects VanEck's Application

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission rejected the proposal for a spot Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) exchange-traded fund submitted by asset manager VanEck. What Happened: Chicago Board Options Exchange BZX Exchange's filing asking the SEC to make a rule change that would allow it to list VanEck's Bitcoin fund was rejected, according to a CNBC report. The regulator argued the exchange has not done enough to prove that it could prevent fraudulent traders and protect its investors.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now

Ethereum is the second most valuable cryptocurrency. Its programmable blockchain supports smart contracts and DeFi services. Ethereum 2.0 will boost scalability and reduce its carbon footprint. The cryptocurrency market is on fire. After plunging approximately 50% earlier this year, the collective value of all cryptocurrencies has since skyrocketed to new...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpmorgan Chase#Cnn Business#Cnn Com
CNBC

Cannabis stocks take off on legalization hopes. One investor sees potential for more upside

The stars may be aligning for cannabis stocks as they tear higher on hopes around a reported Republican-led legalization effort, Tim Seymour said. The Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (CNBS) portfolio manager and CNBC contributor told CNBC's "ETF Edge" on Wednesday that a possible bill drafted by South Carolina House Rep. Nancy Mace to deschedule and regulate the federally illegal substance "could be a game changer for the cannabis industry."
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Hopes for a spot bitcoin ETF in 2021 have just been dashed

The most likely candidate for a bitcoin exchange-traded fund linked directly to bitcoin isn't likely to happen in 2021, after the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday indicated that it isn't going to approve a so-called spot bitcoin ETF proposed by fund provider VanEck.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Should You Be Buying Bitcoin Right Now?

Bitcoin has been soaring lately. While there's the potential to make money with Bitcoin, it's important to understand the risks, as well. It's been a hot year for cryptocurrency, and Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is no exception. In recent weeks, the price of Bitcoin has soared, leaving many investors to wonder whether they should dive in.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Benzinga

This Bitcoin And Ethereum Mining Stock Looks Like It's About To Break Out

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares traded higher Thursday after the cryptocurrency mining stock is likely moving higher as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) are both making gains today. Investors Business Daily also added the stock to its watchlist. Riot Blockchain closed up 8.3% at $39.53. Riot Blockchain Daily...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Is Saitama Inu Coin Price Skyrocketing Today?

Saitama Inu (CRYPTO: SAITAMA) traded 39.4% higher at $0.000000112 over 24 hours late Thursday night. What’s Moving? The cryptocurrency has risen 23.8% over a seven-day trailing period. Trading volumes in Saitama rose 194.9% to $95.77 million at press time over 24 hours. The altcoin has gained 38.7% against Bitcoin and...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $216M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $216,431,198 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person’s Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xea730d2be93dfc270124053a293b5c8ea1f1a91c. $216 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x2cf06fa1fa4da93ad011a44b176b68d19f865c25. Why it matters:...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

This Elon Musk-Themed Crypto Is Up 1,000% Over The Past 24 Hours

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) reached a fresh all-time high in Tuesday's session with several altcoins joining the party as well. An under-the-radar crypto, meanwhile, is quietly making waves and has outperformed its more illustrious peers. Elonomics (CRYPTO: ELONOM) has gained about 1,000% over the past 24 hours to earn the distinction...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Elon Musk-Inspired Crypto Coin Jumped 10-Fold Since Monday

"Elonomics" a cryptocurrency coin inspired by Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report Founder and Chief Executive Elon Musk, often described as a Bitcoin influencer, jumped nearly 10 times late Tuesday night, according to a report by Benzinga. Benzinga cited data from CoinMarketCap, a price-tracking website for cryptoassets. Elonomics rewards...
STOCKS
CNN

CNN

727K+
Followers
112K+
Post
584M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy