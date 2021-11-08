Bitcoin and Ethereum prices jump to new records

New York (CNN Business) — Cryptocurrencies have hit new all-time highs this month as they become more appealing to mainstream investors. Bitcoin, the most popular digital currency, soared to a new all-time high of nearly $70,000 per coin this week. It has climbed almost 125% this year, while the good old S&P 500 (SPX) is up less than 24%.
As cryptocurrency gains acceptance, more people are vying to get their paycheck and other benefits in bitcoin, Ethereum and other digital currencies. Famous athletes, politicians and everyday employees are now getting all or part of their salary this way. "Whether you're the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, or you're...
New York (CNN Business) — Elon Musk sold another block of Tesla shares Thursday. In two additional filings, Musk disclosed early Friday that he had sold another $687.3 million worth of the stock Thursday. That brings his sales of stock for this week to 5.2 million shares for a total of $5.8 billion.
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest sold more shares in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) on Thursday even as the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange's stock pared losses a day after sinking 8% on dismal third-quarter results that fell short of investors' expectations. Ark Invest sold 155,974 shares — estimated to be worth $52.46...
Following the Ethereum price boost that happened earlier this week, experts predict that ETH could surge to $10,000 in the coming years. On the flip side, experts warn against Ethereum-killer Cardano, which seems to suffer from issues and bugs. As many investors would know, several cryptocurrencies experienced huge gains in...
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission rejected the proposal for a spot Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) exchange-traded fund submitted by asset manager VanEck. What Happened: Chicago Board Options Exchange BZX Exchange's filing asking the SEC to make a rule change that would allow it to list VanEck's Bitcoin fund was rejected, according to a CNBC report. The regulator argued the exchange has not done enough to prove that it could prevent fraudulent traders and protect its investors.
Ethereum is the second most valuable cryptocurrency. Its programmable blockchain supports smart contracts and DeFi services. Ethereum 2.0 will boost scalability and reduce its carbon footprint. The cryptocurrency market is on fire. After plunging approximately 50% earlier this year, the collective value of all cryptocurrencies has since skyrocketed to new...
The stars may be aligning for cannabis stocks as they tear higher on hopes around a reported Republican-led legalization effort, Tim Seymour said. The Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (CNBS) portfolio manager and CNBC contributor told CNBC's "ETF Edge" on Wednesday that a possible bill drafted by South Carolina House Rep. Nancy Mace to deschedule and regulate the federally illegal substance "could be a game changer for the cannabis industry."
The most likely candidate for a bitcoin exchange-traded fund linked directly to bitcoin isn't likely to happen in 2021, after the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday indicated that it isn't going to approve a so-called spot bitcoin ETF proposed by fund provider VanEck.
Bitcoin has been soaring lately. While there's the potential to make money with Bitcoin, it's important to understand the risks, as well. It's been a hot year for cryptocurrency, and Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is no exception. In recent weeks, the price of Bitcoin has soared, leaving many investors to wonder whether they should dive in.
Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares traded higher Thursday after the cryptocurrency mining stock is likely moving higher as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) are both making gains today. Investors Business Daily also added the stock to its watchlist. Riot Blockchain closed up 8.3% at $39.53. Riot Blockchain Daily...
Major coins were steady as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 2.1% to $2.85 trillion Thursday evening. What Happened: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) rose 0.39% to $64,914.25 over 24 hours. The number one coin by market cap has risen 6.15% for the week. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Ethereum (CRYPTO:...
Saitama Inu (CRYPTO: SAITAMA) traded 39.4% higher at $0.000000112 over 24 hours late Thursday night. What’s Moving? The cryptocurrency has risen 23.8% over a seven-day trailing period. Trading volumes in Saitama rose 194.9% to $95.77 million at press time over 24 hours. The altcoin has gained 38.7% against Bitcoin and...
What happened: $216,431,198 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person’s Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xea730d2be93dfc270124053a293b5c8ea1f1a91c. $216 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x2cf06fa1fa4da93ad011a44b176b68d19f865c25. Why it matters:...
Lord Rose says PM's attack on business was 'the stupidest thing I ever heard'. Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: China is the final giant piece of a surprisingly successful Cop26. Petrol prices have jumped to a fresh record high, spelling further pain for drivers as the cost of living crisis escalates. Pump prices...
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) reached a fresh all-time high in Tuesday's session with several altcoins joining the party as well. An under-the-radar crypto, meanwhile, is quietly making waves and has outperformed its more illustrious peers. Elonomics (CRYPTO: ELONOM) has gained about 1,000% over the past 24 hours to earn the distinction...
"Elonomics" a cryptocurrency coin inspired by Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report Founder and Chief Executive Elon Musk, often described as a Bitcoin influencer, jumped nearly 10 times late Tuesday night, according to a report by Benzinga. Benzinga cited data from CoinMarketCap, a price-tracking website for cryptoassets. Elonomics rewards...
