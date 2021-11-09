CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Joaquin County, CA

Sweep Targets Sexual Predators In San Joaquin County

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn operation targeting sexual predators in San Joaquin County resulted in hundreds of...

sacramento.cbslocal.com

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Sacramento

Gunshot Detection System Lands Arrest Of Gang Member In Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A gang member was arrested in Sacramento County after a gunshot detection system was activated Wednesday morning in Sacramento County, authorities said. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, a five-round ShotSpotter activation occurred just after 9:30 a.m. in the southern portion of the county. Deputies arrived at the address in less than a minute. George Clifton Brown, 28, was located at the scene and found with a gun magazine sticking out of his pocket. The sheriff’s office said Brown is a “validated Oak Park Blood” gang member and had three warrants out from two California counties for DUI. Brown was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for multiple gun charges and three felony counts. He is being held on $500,000 bail and is expected to appear in court next week.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS New York

Suspect Paulie Velez, 25, Arrested For Rape Of Woman In Central Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Paulie Velez, 25, was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with raping a woman in Central Park. Police led Velez out of the 5th Precinct in Chinatown where he was questioned overnight, but he remained silent as officers walked him to an unmarked car, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported. According to police, Velez, who is homeless, attacked the woman Thursday morning near Swan Lake. UPDATE: The individual below has been arrested and charged for this crime. https://t.co/JDqcC7C1z2 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 13, 2021 The victim, 27, was jogging on the footpath when Velez allegedly approached from behind and put her in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Joaquin County, CA
San Joaquin County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Predators
KRQE News 13

New Mexico man arrested minutes after release from jail

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A southeast New Mexico man who just got released from jail didn’t enjoy freedom for very long. He actually walked around the block to the Hobbs police station and jumped on an officer’s car yelling that authorities didn’t give him all his stuff back. Phillip Henderson’s moments of freedom were short-lived. Security […]
HOBBS, NM
TheDailyBeast

Cops Reveal New Details in Mystery of Geologist Who Vanished in Arizona Desert

A geologist missing since June may have attempted to restart his Jeep more than 40 times after crashing in a ravine, the Buckeye Police Department said on Wednesday. The authorities on Wednesday released new information from an independent investigation into the vanishing of Daniel Robinson, 24. The report noted that more than 40 ignition cycles were recorded after a rollover crash, which could have been the result of the driver attempting to restart the vehicle or use its electrical systems.
BUCKEYE, AZ
The Independent

Woman to be charged for throwing hot soup at restaurant worker in attack caught on camera

A woman in Texas is facing charges after she was caught in a viral video throwing soup in the face of a restaurant worker.The incident occurred on 7 November after the woman placed a call to Sol De Jalisco, a restaurant in Temple, Texas, to complain about the soup she had picked up from there. The woman later returned to the restaurant, where she was caught on video throwing the soup at the employee who she had got into an argument with on phone over the soup.The restaurant worker was identified as Jannelle Broland, while police did not identify...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Halloween
International Business Times

Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping His Mother While Under The Influence Of Alcohol, Drugs

An intoxicated man allegedly raped his mother after holding her at knifepoint as her neighbors and family members were celebrating the auspicious festival of Diwali. The shocking incident happened on Oct. 4 at a slum in the Indian state of Ghaziabad, reported NDTV. The incident came to light after the woman approached the police the next day to report her harrowing ordeal.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Detroit

True Crime: Jonbenét Ramsey Bombshell Allegations: Boulder Police Accused Of Sitting On Crucial Dna Evidence

Today, Dr. Oz examines bombshell new allegations in the investigation of JonBenét Ramsey’s brutal murder. Investigative reporter Paula Woodward speaks out about never-before-seen case files that allegedly reveal Boulder authorities are sitting on evidence from the Ramsey family’s basement that could be analyzed using modern DNA testing and solve the case once and for all. She also tells Dr. Oz why she thinks police refuse to consider a suspect other than JonBenét’s late mom, Patsy Ramsey, and how this case will go unsolved if it remains in the jurisdiction of the Boulder Police Department.
BOULDER, CO
TheDailyBeast

Investigators Release Update on Missing 5-Year-Old Girl After ‘Uptick in Misinformation’

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has responded to “an uptick in misinformation being spread online” about Summer Wells, who went missing earlier this year. “We want to be clear that we’re doing everything within our power to find her,” the bureau wrote in a Twitter thread on Wednesday. Last week, the agency reported it had received 1,500 tips regarding Wells’ disappearance, the majority of them the result of online rumors and baseless theories. In July, the Hawkins County Sheriff said that churning misinformation was “hampering the investigation.”
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Fox News

Tennessee Gangster Disciples member known as ‘Creeper da Reeper’ convicted of killing murder witness

A gang enforcer and hitman who shot and killed a witness was convicted Wednesday of several offenses, including racketeering, the Justice Department said. Brandon Durell Hardison, who went by "Creep" and "Creeper da Reeper," was found guilty by a federal jury of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, causing death through the use of a firearm, murder of a witness to prevent communication to a law enforcement official regarding a federal offense, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering.
TENNESSEE STATE
Oxygen

Former Adult Film Star Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison In Drug-Related Slaying Of Florida Man

A former adult film entertainer will spend a decade behind bars for the murder of a Florida man that took place last year. Lauren Wambles, 24, was sentenced to 10 years in prison by Circuit Judge Timothy Register for her role in the slaying of 51-year-old Raul Ambriz Guillen, prosecutors announced on Monday. She pled no contest to one count of being an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder with a firearm.
FLORIDA STATE
truecrimedaily

California woman allegedly stabs mother to death during fight

STOCKTON, Calif. (TCD) -- A 21-year-old woman allegedly stabbed her mother to death during a physical altercation on Tuesday. According to the Stockton Police Department, officers responded to a report of a stabbing at 11:56 p.m. on the 1100 block of North Commerce Street. Police allege Zaria Hornsby got into a fight with her 43-year-old mother, pulled out a knife, and stabbed her.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy