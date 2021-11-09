Sweep Targets Sexual Predators In San Joaquin County

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A gang member was arrested in Sacramento County after a gunshot detection system was activated Wednesday morning in Sacramento County, authorities said. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, a five-round ShotSpotter activation occurred just after 9:30 a.m. in the southern portion of the county. Deputies arrived at the address in less than a minute. George Clifton Brown, 28, was located at the scene and found with a gun magazine sticking out of his pocket. The sheriff’s office said Brown is a “validated Oak Park Blood” gang member and had three warrants out from two California counties for DUI. Brown was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for multiple gun charges and three felony counts. He is being held on $500,000 bail and is expected to appear in court next week.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO