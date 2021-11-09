Sweep Targets Sexual Predators In San Joaquin County

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Paulie Velez, 25, was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with raping a woman in Central Park.
Police led Velez out of the 5th Precinct in Chinatown where he was questioned overnight, but he remained silent as officers walked him to an unmarked car, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.
According to police, Velez, who is homeless, attacked the woman Thursday morning near Swan Lake.
UPDATE: The individual below has been arrested and charged for this crime. https://t.co/JDqcC7C1z2
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 13, 2021
The victim, 27, was jogging on the footpath when Velez allegedly approached from behind and put her in...
