Homebuilders Persimmon, Vistry upbeat on outlook, cite strong demand
By Reuters Staff
Reuters
4 days ago
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Persimmon, Britain’s No. 2 homebuilder, said on Tuesday demand for newly built homes remained healthy and underpinned positive pricing conditions, as cheap mortgages kept the housing sector supported after the expiry of a tax break.
Persimmon’s smaller rival Vistry Group Plc echoed the sentiment, reiterating that it was “firmly” on track to deliver annual earnings target of about 345 million pounds ($465.34 million). It had reported adjusted pretax profit of 143.9 million pounds for fiscal 2020.
Live Nation has quite the monopoly on live music – so when you look at this company, you are essentially looking at the state of the live music industry. After a bum year of covid restrictions, they are only getting stronger. The Beverly Hills-based company released their Q3 report with much good news for stock holders.
Tata Steel reported a surge in fiscal second-quarter profit, as adjusted EBITDA more than tripled to 17,810 crore ($204 million), on a 55% increase in revenue to 60,283 crore. The operating profit missed expectations while revenue came in above estimates. The company said steel deliveries in India rose by 11% sequentially despite a contraction in market demand, and rising prices lifted its European operations.
Coach owner Tapestry shares rose after the high-end handbag owner hiked its revenue forecast for the year. The retailer said shoppers shouldn't worry about finding shelves bare this holiday season, amid ongoing global supply chain issues. CFO Scott Roe said Tapestry plans to spend roughly $70 million on air freight...
A hot M&A market should get even hotter in the coming year, according to the results of law firm Dykema Gossett PLLC’s latest annual M&A outlook survey. A “resounding” number of the 266 M&A professionals and advisers that Dykema surveyed in September said they expect the U.S. market to strengthen in 2022. Higher deal flow will occur across the board, from small and mid-market transactions to deals valued at $1 billion or more, survey respondents forecast.
Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 26% year-on-year, to $1.48 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.44 billion. Sales rose 9% compared to pre-pandemic levels. Digital sales rose 50% Y/Y. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.82 beat the analyst consensus of $0.70. Gross profit rose 28.9% Y/Y to...
Edgewell Personal Care Co. reported Thursday fiscal fourth-quarter profit that more than doubled and revenue that rose above expectations, and while demand is improving supply-chain disruptions are ongoing and inflation is "significant." Shares of the consumer products company, which brands include Schick, Playtex, Hawaiian Tropic and Wet Ones, were still inactive in premarket trading. Net income for the quarter to Sept. 30 rose to $44.1 million, or 80 cents a share, from $21.0 million, or 38 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $1.01 beat the FactSet consensus of 84 cents. Sales grew 11.1% to $543.2 million, above the FactSet consensus of $522.4 million, while cost of sales increased 11.9%. Wet shave sales rose 3.8%, sun and skin care sales jumped 37.9% and feminine care sales increased 9.9%. For fiscal 2022, the company expects adjusted EPS of $2.98 to $3.26, surrounding the FactSet consensus of $3.07, and sales growth in the low-single digit percentage range, while the FactSet sales consensus of $2.10 billion implies 3.7% growth. The stock has dropped 15.5% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.5%.
Shares of Tapestry Inc. shot up 4.4% in premarket trading Thursday, after fashion company, with brands including Coach and Kate Spade, reported fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations and raised the full-year outlook, citing "strong" customer engagement and increased demand. Separately, the company announced a new $1 billion stock repurchase program. Net income for the quarter to Oct. 2 slipped to $226.9 million, or 80 cents a share, from $231.7 million, or 83 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 82 cents beat the FactSet consensus of 70 cents. Sales grew 26.3% to $1.48 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.44 billion, as Coach sales rose 27% to $1.11 billion, Kate Spade sales increased 25% to $299.5 million and Stuart Weitzman sales grew 18% to $66.5 million. For fiscal 2022, the company raised its EPS guidance range to $3.45 to $3.50 from $3.30 to $3.35 and its revenue outlook to "approaching" $6.6 billion from $6.4 billion. The stock has declined 3.4% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.5%.
Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) inched 0.03% higher to $327.74 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.52% to 15,704.28 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.44% to 35,921.23. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $56.59 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
Coinbase Global (COIN) shares fell on Wednesday after the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange reported third-quarter earnings that trailed analysts’ forecasts. Coinbase Global stock was down 5.11% at $339.03 at last check after the company reported net income of $406 million, or $1.62 a share, for the third quarter, up from $81 million, or 23 cents, a year ago but below the FactSet analyst consensus of $1.77 a share.
MILAN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Mediaset’s nine-month operating profit more than tripled year on year to exceed pre-pandemic levels, Italy’s top commercial broadcaster said on Wednesday as it gave an upbeat outlook on advertising sales in its domestic market. The TV group controlled by the family of former Prime Minister...
Artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform Upstart Holdings (UPST) has provided upbeat fourth-quarter revenue guidance after the company posted better-than-expected third-quarter 2021 results. Despite this, shares of the company plunged 20.2% in the extended trading session on Tuesday after closing 6.2% lower on the day. Results in Detail. The company registered...
NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street closed sharply lower on Wednesday as surging consumer prices curbed investor risk appetite, and stoked worries of a protracted wave of red hot inflation. All three major U.S. stock indexes fell, extending their losses throughout the trading day and adding to Tuesday's...
LAFAYETTE - Lafayette-based Wabash National Corp. (NYSE: WNC) says demand for its trailers has reached an all-time high. The manufacturer says it has a $1.9 billion backlog of orders, an increase of 87% compared to September 2020. The company is reporting third quarter net income of $11 million, compared to...
Housebuilding giant Persimmon has cheered “healthy” home buyer demand despite the stamp duty holiday ending as it also weathers ongoing supply chain woes and rising build costs.The Charles Church group said it has taken the changes to the stamp duty and Help to Buy scheme “in its stride”, with private new home sales reservations around 16% higher than 2019 levels between July 1 and November 8.It added it expects to grow completions by about 10% this year, while it also has forward sales of around £1.15 billion beyond 2021.Persimmon said it continues to “manage the current industry supply chain difficulties...
Investing.com – Oil was down Tuesday morning in Asia. However, stronger fuel demand as the U.S. passed a massive infrastructure bill capped losses for the black liquid. Brent oil futures was down 0.22% to $83.25 by 11:55 PM ET (4:55 AM GMT) and WTI futures inched down 0.09% to $81.86.
OAK BROOK, ILL. – TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is struggling to keep pace with demand. Supply chain challenges ranging from a lack of labor to logistics problems have put the company in a difficult position. “Our service levels overall are still in the 90s, but certain categories have been under more...
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Oil prices edged up on Tuesday as the U.S. lifting of travel restrictions and more signs of a global post-pandemic recovery boosted the demand outlook, while supply remained tight. The rally came ahead of the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) release of oil and gasoline price...
BERLIN (Reuters) – Investor morale in the euro zone rose in November for the first time since July as investors expected supply bottlenecks and higher prices to hold back the economy only temporarily, a survey showed on Monday. Sentix’s index for the euro zone rose to 18.3 from 16.9 in...
SYDNEY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australian businesses reported a sharp rebound in sales and profits in October as most coronavirus restrictions were lifted, while newly liberated consumers looked to spend big on travel and entertainment in coming weeks. The upbeat reports released on Tuesday reinforced expectations for a rapid economic...
