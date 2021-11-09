Homebuilders Persimmon, Vistry upbeat on outlook, cite strong demand

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Persimmon, Britain’s No. 2 homebuilder, said on Tuesday demand for newly built homes remained healthy and underpinned positive pricing conditions, as cheap mortgages kept the housing sector supported after the expiry of a tax break.

Persimmon’s smaller rival Vistry Group Plc echoed the sentiment, reiterating that it was “firmly” on track to deliver annual earnings target of about 345 million pounds ($465.34 million). It had reported adjusted pretax profit of 143.9 million pounds for fiscal 2020.