What goes around comes around for local pizzerias, so enjoy this week’s pizza hat trick, a third in a series extending beyond October’s National Pizza Month. Q: Thank you for all your posts and keeping us informed as to what is happening and coming to Naples. Would love to know if the famous pizza company Frank Pepe’s Pizza from New Haven, Connecticut, will be opening a branch in Naples. — Joanne Misenti Naples A: The legendary Frank Pepe, regarded as one of the top-ranked pizzerias nationwide for many decades, is making moves closer to Southwest Florida, but it doesn’t have plans to come to Naples yet.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO