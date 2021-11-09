Vegas PD: Woman killed, man injured after fight

UPDATE: Police arrested a 47-year-old woman who is accused of attacking two people on Monday night near Owens Avenue and H Street in Las Vegas. The attack killed one person and critically injured another. Police described it as "unprovoked."

___________________________________

PREVIOUS: A woman was killed Monday night in the area of Owens Avenue and H Street in Las Vegas.

Police say she was walking with a man when another woman hit them with some sort of object while they were involved in a fight around 11 p.m.

The man was also transported to a local hospital with injuries, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Homicide detectives were dispatched to the scene to investigate.

The woman who threw the object has since been arrested.