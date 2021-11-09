CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Vegas PD: Woman killed, man injured after fight

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
UPDATE: Police arrested a 47-year-old woman who is accused of attacking two people on Monday night near Owens Avenue and H Street in Las Vegas. The attack killed one person and critically injured another. Police described it as "unprovoked."
___________________________________
PREVIOUS: A woman was killed Monday night in the area of Owens Avenue and H Street in Las Vegas.

Police say she was walking with a man when another woman hit them with some sort of object while they were involved in a fight around 11 p.m.

The man was also transported to a local hospital with injuries, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Homicide detectives were dispatched to the scene to investigate.

The woman who threw the object has since been arrested.

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

