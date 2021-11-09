CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

German exports fall for second consecutive month in September

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - German exports fell for the second consecutive month in September while imports nearly stagnated, the statistics office said on Tuesday, in a further sign that supply chain disruptions are complicating the recovery of Europe’s largest economy.

Seasonally adjusted exports dropped 0.7% on the month to 112.3 billion euros ($129.75 billion), compared to the no change in volumes economists had expected.

Imports were up 0.1% to 99.2 billion euros, weaker than the 0.6% rise predicted by analysts. ($1 = 0.8655 euros) (Reporting by Michael Nienaber)

Comments / 0

Related
wsau.com

Czech output slips for second month in September on weaker car production

(Reuters) – Falling Czech car production in September reduced industrial at the end of the third quarter amid plant shutdowns due to the global chip shortage, the statistics office said on Monday. Output fell for a second straight month and drove the trend of lower output in central European economies...
ECONOMY
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Australia businesses see rapid recovery as consumers ache to spend

SYDNEY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australian businesses reported a sharp rebound in sales and profits in October as most coronavirus restrictions were lifted, while newly liberated consumers looked to spend big on travel and entertainment in coming weeks. The upbeat reports released on Tuesday reinforced expectations for a rapid economic...
BUSINESS
jack1065.com

Japan coincident indicator index falls for 3rd month in September

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s coincident indicator index extended its decline in September, the government said on Monday, cutting its view on economic conditions for the first time in more than two years. The index showing current economic conditions, compiled from data including factory output, employment and retail sales, slipped a...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin#Statistics#German#The Statistics Office
kfgo.com

German industrial production drops in September on supply chain shortages

BERLIN (Reuters) – German industrial production unexpectedly fell in September, official data showed on Friday, as supply bottlenecks for raw and preliminary materials continued to take a toll on output in Europe’s biggest economy. The Federal Statistics Office said industrial output fell by 1.1% on the month after an upwardly...
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Canada's gold and silver exports down 12% in September - StatCan

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. StatCan said that exports of metal and non-metallic mineral products were also down in September (-8.1%). The sharpest...
MARKETS
US News and World Report

German Industrial Orders Rebound Less Than Expected in September

BERLIN (Reuters) -Higher demand from abroad drove a weaker-than-expected rise in German industrial orders in September following a plunge in the previous month, suggesting that factories in Europe's largest economy could hike output once supply bottlenecks ease. Orders for goods "Made in Germany" were up 1.3% on the month after...
ECONOMY
KAAL-TV

German factory orders make feeble recovery in September

BERLIN (AP) - German factory orders, an important indicator for Europe's biggest economy, made a feeble recovery in September after a big drop the previous month, official data showed Thursday. The Economy Ministry said orders were up 1.3% after a steep 8.8% decline in August. Even September's small gain was...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
ShareCast

Order growth at German factories undershoots forecasts in September

Order growth in German factories undershot economists' forecasts in September, despite solid readings for auto and capital goods orders. According to the Federal Office of Statistics, in seasonally and calendar-adjusted terms, new manufacturing orders grew at a month-on-month pace of 1.3% (consensus: 1.8%). Furthermore, August's tally was revised down to...
ECONOMY
Reuters

German engineering orders jump 65% in September - VDMA

BERLIN (Reuters) - A one-off boost from large-scale industrial facilities in September prompted German engineering companies’ order books, though supply bottlenecks are snagging how quickly orders can be filled, industry association VDMA said on Thursday. Total orders increased by 65% year on year, helped by foreign orders that nearly doubled,...
INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

German Factory Orders rebound 1.3% MoM in September; miss estimates

German Factory Orders rebounded 1.3% MoM in September, a miss. On a yearly basis, Germany’s Factory Orders rose by 9.7% in September. EUR/USD tests lows below 1.1600 on dismal German Factory data. The German Factory Orders rebounded less than expected in September, suggesting that the recovery in the manufacturing sector...
ECONOMY
Reuters

TABLE-Colombia September exports rose 40.4% versus year ago

BOGOTA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Colombia reported exports worth $3.57 billion in September, up 40.4% from the same month last year, the government's DANE statistics agency said on Tuesday. The following is a breakdown of exports expressed in free on board (FOB) terms, or not including the cost of shipment abroad: September August July CHANGE +40.4% +28.4% +27.4% TOTAL $3.57 BLN $3.32 BLN $3.25 BLN EXPORTS For a copy of the full report, see: here (Reporting by Bogota newsroom)
ECONOMY
ShareCast

German retail sales fall sharply

Retail sales in Germany fell sharply last month, official data showed on Monday, missing analyst forecasts. According to the country’s federal statistics office, sales were down 2.5% month-on-month in September in price-adjusted terms. In nominal terms they were off 2.3%. Analysts had been expecting a monthly rise of 1.1%. On...
RETAIL
Reuters

Japan considering resuming domestic travel subsidies mid-Jan - Nikkei

TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Japan's government is considering resuming subsidies aimed at promoting domestic tourism as early as mid-January, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday. The move will ease the strain on airlines and hotels hit by shrinking travel from the coronavirus pandemic, and underscore hopes among policymakers to...
TRAVEL
Reuters

U.S. consumer sentiment plunges to 10-year low on inflation worries -UMich

Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer sentiment plunged in early November to the lowest level in a decade as surging inflation cut into households’ living standards, with few believing policymakers are taking sufficient steps to mitigate the issue, a widely followed survey published on Friday showed. The University of Michigan’s...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

US: Trade Deficit Widens in September, as Exports Pull Back

The U.S. trade deficit widened to $80.9 billion in September from $72.8 billion in August. Total exports (goods and services) decreased by 3.0% (+0.6% in August), while imports increased 0.6% (+1.3% in August). Goods exports decreased by 4.7% in September (+0.8% in August). The losses were broad based and led...
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Construction spending unexpectedly falls in September

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. construction spending unexpectedly fell in September amid declines in outlays on both private and public projects. The Commerce Department said on Monday that construction spending dropped 0.5% after edging up 0.1% in August. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast construction spending gaining 0.4%. Construction spending increased...
CONSTRUCTION
Reuters

Reuters

223K+
Followers
238K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy