Oregon's Sen. Ron Wyden, a supporter, is in a position to keep journalism alive across the nation.The fate of local news in America may depend on what Oregon's senior senator, Ron Wyden, does in the next few days. In addition to all the other major tax issues that have fallen to the Senate Finance Committee, which Wyden chairs, the panel is also considering a less expensive but hugely important provision: a payroll tax credit to help local newspapers, TV and radio stations and websites to hire and retain local reporters. This is essential because local news is collapsing around the...

