Those who choose to visit the West Kentucky Workforce Investment Fall Job Fair Thursday, November 4, could be hired on the spot by one of 48 employers who will be on hand. Workforce Investment Board’s Tom Sholar says the employers have more than 1,500 jobs they need to fill during the job fair that will take place at Bruce Convention Center in Hopkinsville.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 10 DAYS AGO