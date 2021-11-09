Sports Shorts Market 2021: SWOT Analysis of Key Driving Factors for Growing CAGR Value | Nike, Adidas, lululemon

Test management tools help development teams manage, track, and maintain their software tests. Unlike test automation software or software testing tools, test management software is not designed to run software tests themselves. Instead, developers use test management solutions to maintain test cases and test results in a repository-like structure, which are then turned into actionable reports. Test management software integrates with test automation software, software testing tools, and other development tools. Test management software provides the test cases and conditions, which are then used by testing solutions. By leveraging test management tools, businesses can keep better track of any and all tests that might need to be examined when building a software product, standardizing the conditions in which companies test their software.

SOFTWARE ・ 17 HOURS AGO