A recent Washington Post article and HBO documentary have revealed much new information about the riot at the Capitol. There was nothing spontaneous about it. Manipulating his supporters into violence was all part of Trump’s plot to stay in power. The Proud Boys heard him in September 2020 when he told them to Stand back and stand by.” In December, they listened when he tweeted “Come to Washington on January 6. “Be there, will be wild!” And on the 6th, he told them what to do: “We fight like hell. And if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore."

