CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

WATCH: Stephen Curry scores 50 as Golden State Warriors dump Atlanta Hawks

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VKYIX_0cquXsF400

Stephen Curry scored 18 of his NBA season-high 50 points in a third-quarter flurry Monday night that rallied the Warriors past the Atlanta Hawks 127-113 in San Francisco, Golden State’s fifth straight win.

In just his third career head-to-head with Trae Young, Curry got the better of the young Hawks star on a night when Young went for a team-high 28 points.

Attempting to snap a three-game losing streak, Atlanta led by as many as 15 points in the second quarter before getting steamrolled by the NBA’s winningest team in the second half.

Three Curry free throws got the Warriors even at 73-all in the fourth minute of the third period before he contributed a 3-pointer and a three-point play to a 27-8 quarter-ending blitz that put Golden State in command at 102-85 after a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Juan Toscano-Anderson.

Curry made it a 50-point game for the 10th time in his career on a 16-footer with 3:59 remaining.

The 50-point effort was just the fourth against the Hawks in the past 16 years. Karl-Anthony Towns, James Harden and Zach LaVine had the other three.

Curry, who had been held to 20 or fewer points in four consecutive games, finished 14-for-28 from the field, 9-for-19 on 3-point attempts and 13-for-13 at the foul line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wikj7_0cquXsF400
Also Read:
NBA Power Rankings: Heat and Warriors pace the pack

He also found time for 10 assists, giving him the first double-double in a 50-point game of his career.

Jordan Poole backed Curry with 16 points, while Andrew Wiggins had 13 and Toscano-Anderson and Damion Lee 11 apiece.

Young’s 28 points came on 11-for-20 shooting and 4-for-8 from 3-point range. He also accumulated a team-high nine assists.

John Collins added 19 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic 17 and De’Andre Hunter and Kevin Huerter 11 apiece for the Hawks, who fell to 0-2 on their four-game Western trip.

Curry had a 24-21 scoring edge over Young in the first half, but the Hawks took a 65-61 lead into the break.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green reveals what ‘sucks’ about Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry produced yet another spectacular performance on Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers. The former back-to-back MVP took the basketball world by storm with his jaw-dropping offensive explosion against Paul George and Co. For Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green, however, he sees one downside to Curry’s greatness. According...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
James Harden
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Trae Young
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Damion Lee
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Zach Lavine
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Beverley reacts to Steph Curry torching former team Clippers

Patrick Beverley seems to think that his old team could have used him during their season opener on Wednesday. The LA Clippers, who traded Beverley this past summer, got absolutely lit up by Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. The former MVP Curry blew up for 25 points in just the first quarter alone, hitting all nine of his field goal attempts and all five of his threes.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Says The Warriors Need Klay Thompson To Return: "I Think We're A Pretty Good Basketball Team Right Now... But With Klay You're Talking A Whole Different Ballgame. So We Need Him Back."

The Golden State Warriors have started 5-1 this year, and that's certainly a good start for a team that has championship aspirations this season. They notably beat the Los Angeles Lakers, who are considered to be one of the favorites for the championship in their season opener. Their record has...
NBA
Mercury News

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, gets teary after watching dad go to locker room

It ain’t easy being the 3-year-old son of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Never mind that Curry just scored 20 points Sunday to help the team beat the Houston Rockets — Canon Curry got upset as he watched his dad disappear into the tunnel after the game. The touching moment was caught on video by Let’s Go Warriors.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Hawks#Toscano Anderson
NBA Analysis Network

Major Obstacle In Warriors Trade For Ben Simmons — Revealed

Throughout the offseason, there were a lot of NBA trade rumors swirling around the Golden State Warriors about potential deals they could make. Golden State was armed with plenty of assets and was in a position to make a splash trade. Any big-name player that was mentioned in NBA trade...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBC Sports

Collins gives Steph light shove at end of Dubs-Hawks first half

There was a strange moment at the end of a heated first half between the Warriors and Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center. After Hawks wing Bogdan Bogdanovic missed a half-court heave at the buzzer, Steph Curry caught the ball and when he turned towards the Warriors bench, he was met by Atlanta big man John Collins, who appeared to give Curry a bit of a shove.
NBA
The Spun

The Warriors Made A Surprising Roster Move Friday Night

After some notable cuts on Friday night, it appears the Golden State Warriors are set to enter the 2021-22 season with 14 players on the roster — leaving that 15th spot open for now. Minutes after the team’s 119-97 preseason finale victory, head coach Steve Kerr informed Jordan Bell, Avery...
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

25K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy