Employee Owned 2021 Conference on November 10-12, 2021

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — The U.S. Department of Labor announced its annual HIRE Vets Medallion Award recipients in a virtual ceremony on November 10, 2021. HIRE Vets stands for Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans. DOL Secretary Marty Walsh recognized 849 businesses across the country. Atlanta-based Scientific Research Corporation (SRC) won for a third year in a row. Officials select employers based on their hiring, retention and programs supporting veterans. The recognitions also tie into the DOL’s efforts to help active duty servicemembers transition into the workforce. “It’s incredibly important that all organizations really respect and show appreciation for veterans,” said SRC Vice President of Human Resources John Rocholl. “There are any, many businesses that recognize the value of veterans and who are willing take a chance and help their business grow with veterans within their ranks,” said DOL Regional Veterans Employment Coordinator Gabriel Soltero. The DOL’s Veterans Employment and Training Service (VETS) helps transition veterans into the workforce. For more information on VETS, click here. For information on the HIRE Vets Medallion Program, click here.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO