Employee Owned 2021 Conference on November 10-12, 2021

By Press release submission
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHolland & Knight LLP recently issued the following announcement. ESOP attorneys Renee Lewis, Grant McCorkhill, Chelsea McCarthy, Betsy Perdue and Todd Wozniak will each be speaking at the upcoming Employee Owned 2021 Conference organized by The ESOP Organization. This event is designed to help attendees adapt to the ever-changing business landscape...

12 ways to ensure employees stay put

Developing an employee retention strategy requires organizations to capture honest and anonymous feedback from those who know your organization best: the employees. An effective employee retention program is essential for companies looking to attract top talent and reduce unwanted employee turnover. It’s also critical to business performance because it’s more efficient to retain your best employees than to recruit, onboard, and develop new talent.
Faegre Drinker Life Sciences Month 2021 on November 11, 2021

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP recently issued the following announcement. Life sciences companies are highly regulated, leaving companies to face a myriad of regulatory and legal challenges throughout the product life cycle. To help you better navigate these challenges, Faegre Drinker is spending the month of November sharing strategies and insights on the most pressing issues in the industry. Join us for weekly webinars that cover a variety of topics including pre-market considerations, post-market recalls, enforcement trends and policy issues. We’re excited to have life sciences industry leaders joining each webinar to share their perspectives on these important topics with you.
Husch Blackwell Welcomes Dan Avants to Healthcare Team

Husch Blackwell issued the following announcement on Oct. 19. Husch Blackwell is pleased to announce the arrival of Dan Avants to the firm’s Healthcare team. Based in Chicago, Avants is a leading authority on the Health Resources and Services Administration’s (HRSA) 340B drug pricing program, as well as healthcare facility development, including the hospital outpatient department (HOPD) conversion process. Avants joins the firm as senior counsel.
Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON -- A federal court declined Friday to lift its stay on the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more workers. The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay last Saturday of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.
Fifth Circuit Stands by Decision to Halt Shot-or-Test Mandate

A U.S. appeals court has extended its Nov. 6 order pausing President Joe Biden’s shot-or-test mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees. The ruling, issued today by the New Orleans-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, solidifies its earlier order blocking implementation of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s emergency regulation. Its ruling comes ahead of a Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation lottery to determine which federal appeals court will be assigned to adjudicate the many legal challenges to the measure now pending across the country. The lottery is slated for Nov. 16.
Dept. Of Labor Recognizes Atlanta-Based Company For Hiring, Supporting Veterans

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — The U.S. Department of Labor announced its annual HIRE Vets Medallion Award recipients in a virtual ceremony on November 10, 2021. HIRE Vets stands for Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans. DOL Secretary Marty Walsh recognized 849 businesses across the country. Atlanta-based Scientific Research Corporation (SRC) won for a third year in a row. Officials select employers based on their hiring, retention and programs supporting veterans. The recognitions also tie into the DOL’s efforts to help active duty servicemembers transition into the workforce. “It’s incredibly important that all organizations really respect and show appreciation for veterans,” said SRC Vice President of Human Resources John Rocholl. “There are any, many businesses that recognize the value of veterans and who are willing take a chance and help their business grow with veterans within their ranks,” said DOL Regional Veterans Employment Coordinator Gabriel Soltero. The DOL’s Veterans Employment and Training Service (VETS) helps transition veterans into the workforce. For more information on VETS, click here. For information on the HIRE Vets Medallion Program, click here.
The OSHA ETS – What Employers Need to Know (And Do) on November 8, 2021

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP recently issued the following announcement. The Occupational Safety Health Administration (OSHA) issued its much anticipated Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) earlier today in response to President Biden’s directive announced on September 9, 2021. The OSHA ETS generally requires employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their onsite workforce is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or require onsite workers who remain unvaccinated to produce negative test results on at least a weekly basis before coming to work. The OSHA ETS gives employers the option to pay for any necessary testing, unless payment for testing is required by other laws, regulations, or collectively negotiated agreements. Covered employers must comply with the ETS mandatory testing requirements for unvaccinated workers no later than January 4, 2022, and all other requirements (including the development and implementation of a policy that meets ETS standards) by December 5, 2021.
Bankruptcy from a Governmental Perspective

Cozen O'Connor recently issued the following announcement. End Time: 04:00 p.m. (ET) Brian Shaw will present on the topic "Bankruptcy from a Governmental Perspective" at the virtual NAGTRI/SABA bankruptcy seminar hosted by the National Association of Attorneys General. The panel will cater to both bankruptcy novices and pros looking to gain a wealth of experience and discuss the latest hot topics. They will also address regulatory issues versus those handling tax debts.
Jack Carriglio Appointed to the Judiciary Committee of the American College of Trial Lawyers

Cozen O'Connor issued the following announcement on Oct. 28. Jack Carriglio, member of the firm’s Commercial Litigation Department, has been appointed to the Judiciary Committee of the American College of Trial Lawyers. The mandate of this committee is to establish and maintain cooperative relationships with the appropriate agencies, organizations, and the courts; analyze and seek to ameliorate barriers to the attraction and retention of highly qualified judges; distribute appropriate college publications; and participate in other programs and projects to educate, train, and assist the judiciaries in the discharge of their duties.
Lawyers ask judge to OK $68M fees for work landing $181M chicken price class action settlement

Attorneys in a $181 million antitrust price-fixing class action involving America’s largest poultry producers want a federal judge to let them claim $68 million in fees. In August, U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin signed off on a settlement between Pilgrim’s Pride and attorneys representing a class of potentially many millions of Americans. Worth about $75.5 million, that deal resolved the largest remaining case in a collection of class action lawsuits that, combined, equaled about $181 million in payments from producers. Tyson Foods agreed to pay $99 million, the largest single amount to settle the class action against it.
