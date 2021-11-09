CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
French retailer Carrefour steps up digital push

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – French supermarket group Carrefour on Tuesday pledged to spend 3 billion euros ($3.47 billion) between 2022 and 2026 to step up digital commerce expansion, a key pillar of the new strategy plan its boss Alexandre Bompard is working on. Europe’s largest food retailer said this...

