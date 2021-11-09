Adidas Celebrates LA's Football Clubs with Two Classic Sneakers

Before the Three Stripes took the footwear world by storm with BOOST-cushioning, it garnered a cult-like following with its adidas EQT series. Throughout 2021, the brand’s Equipment collection has been celebrating its 30th anniversary via both solo and collaborative endeavors. Recently, the United Kingdom’s HANON has unveiled yet another tally in the latter category with its adidas Race Walk “Working Mens Club” collaboration. Dipped in a “Mesa/Orange/Brown” color palette, the latest take is one of the first times the silhouette has retroed since debuting in 1991. Corduroy and suede construction across the pair’s upper sits atop a black foam and gum brown rubber outsole, design cues nodding to the uniquely British drinking establishments of the 1990s. Additionally, sock-liner features a patterned inspired by the carpets of these cultural relics. HANON stamps its logo on the insole and heel, with the latter area featuring it in embroidered fashion.
Comments / 0