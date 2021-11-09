CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Adidas Celebrates LA's Football Clubs with Two Classic Sneakers

By Store
hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas revealed two sneaker silhouettes for each of LA’s home soccer clubs, LAFC and LA Galaxy. For LAFC, adidas dresses the iconic Samba shoes in the same soft tones as the team’s home kit. Off-white leather uppers are accentuated by a...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Images of the Air Jordan 4 ‘Where the Wild Things Are’ Surface

Social media is going crazy over an upcoming Air Jordan 4 release that appears to draw inspiration from an iconic children’s book. Images have hit the net this week of the kids’ exclusive Air Jordan 4 style dubbed “Where the Wild Things Are.” The shoe dons a brown-based upper and is constructed with leather as the base and flurry patches by the ankle collar and tucked behind the tongue resembling the animals featured in the classic ’60s novel “Where the Wild Things Are” written and illustrated by Maurice Sendak. Adding to the design are multicolored eye stays wearing hues like blue,...
APPAREL
Footwear News

The Complete Guide to Nike Air Vapormax Plus

The Nike Air VaporMax Plus debuted at retail in 2018. However, its origin story dates back decades prior. Inspired by the illustrious Nike Air Max Plus from 1998, the Air VaporMax Plus proves just how modern technology can uplift iconic ideas. Famously, the original Air Max Plus debuted at retail in 1998 and never left the shelves for more than 20 years to follow, always stocked in concurrent colorway or updated retro form in some corners of the world. Essentially, the roots of the Air Max Plus date back to 1997 when Nike footwear designer Sean McDowell had arrived at the brand....
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

Rui Hachimura Brings Japanese Influence To His First-Ever Air Jordan Retro Collaboration

Despite having yet to make a first appearance in the 2021-22 NBA season, Rui Hachimura of the Washington Wizards has cemented himself as a face of the League’s future since getting drafted in 2019. To celebrate him, Jordan Brand has not only signed the 23-year-old to its roster, but also gifted him special editions of the Air Jordan 36. Soon enough, the Japanese-native will have his very own Air Jordan 8 launch at retail.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
One Green Planet

Adidas and Stella McCartney Reveal New Vegan Football Shoes

Stella McCartney has teamed up with football player Paul Pogba and Adidas to create vegan football boots. Called the Predator Freak boots, these boots are 100% vegan-friendly and partially made with recycled materials. Stella McCartney recently launched a small line of mushroom leather clothing. Making it obvious to her fans...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
luxurylaunches.com

Adidas unveils the world’s first-ever vegan football boots in association with Stella McCartney and Manchester United’s Paul Pobga

It’s not just your food, but your shoes too that have gone vegan! Thanks to Adidas, the world now has its first pair of vegan boots that are made using recycled materials and components, which have been “closely analyzed to ensure they conform to both vegan and elite performance standards.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
inputmag.com

Kerwin Frost’s horse-looking Adidas Forum sneaker will blow your mind

Kerwin Frost and Adidas immediately made a splash when they unveiled the entertainer’s take on the Forum Hi. Footwear became an avenue for comedy as Frost transformed the sneaker into an Animorph that looks like it became stuck in between phases. The part horse, part person, and fully bizarre sneaker proved polarizing among ‘heads but undoubtedly succeeded as an attention-grabber regardless of who’s actually serious about pressing “purchase.”
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

adidas Looks Into Its Archive to Celebrate 30 Years of EQT

After a wide-ranging series of collaborations, has announced its latest release to mark 30 years of its famed EQT line. The latest release is a four silhouette capsule, that pays tribute to the EQT ethos through three much-loved sneakers from the last three decades and an archival silhouette that has never previously been released.
APPAREL
Hot Hardware

Sneaker Head Gamers Rejoice, Adidas And Xbox Have Your Hightop Kicks

Adidas and Microsoft are at it again in the footwear department, having collaborated on another pair of sneakers. Meet the Xbox 360 Forum Mid. Designed as a "love letter to one of the most iconic consoles in gaming history," these kicks aim to up your game in real life, and ranks as the first-ever Xbox-themed sneaker available to purchase. You can put them on your shoe rack next to Marty McFly's self-lacing Back to the Future shoes.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Clubs#La Galaxy#Adidas Yeezy#Adidas Celebrates La#Lafc Sambas#La Galaxy Gazelles
GIZORAMA

Xbox and Adidas Unveil New Sneaker in 20th Anniversary Collaboration

Last month we announced an exciting new global partnership with adidas, kicking off with our first-ever console-inspired sneaker collaboration to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox. Today we’re excited to continue that partnership by unveiling the second sneaker – The Xbox 360 Forum Mid – the first-ever Xbox-themed sneaker available to purchase for fans in the U.S. and Canada.
LIFESTYLE
thecentraltrend.com

The Reebok Classic Harman Run Sneaker exceeds my expectations

For as long as I can remember, I have always had this crazy obsession with this one thing that almost no one pays attention to: shoes. This item of clothing can either make or break the outfit I’m trying to pair them with. No matter where I was going—whether I was going to school, meeting up with a friend, or even going to the grocery store—I always made some excuse to flaunt my sneakers.
APPAREL
videogameschronicle.com

Xbox and Adidas reveal their first sneaker collaboration fans can actually buy

Microsoft has revealed the first-ever Xbox-themed sneakers available to purchase in the US and Canada. Xbox announced in October that it had partnered with Adidas to create a series of sneakers designed to celebrate the console brand’s 20th anniversary this month. At the time it revealed the first design from...
BUSINESS
womenfitness.net

adidas Women’s Climaheat Full Zip Jacket

The Adidas Womens Climaheat Golf Jacket features unrivaled lightweight insulation and superior moisture management to keep you warm and dry all-round long. The bomber jacket style gives you a sleek and trendy look. Adidas Womens Climaheat Golf Jacket Features: Regular fit is wider at the body with a straight silhouette Warm, lightweight Climaheat insulation Bomber collar Long sleeves with cuffs Full zip Front zip pockets Cuffed hem Jacket is made with recycled polyester to save resources and decrease emissions 68% Polyester • 32% Recycled Polyester Doubleknit Authorized Adidas Retailer Buy Adidas Womens Golf Jackets.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Adidas
womenfitness.net

adidas Own The Run Tank Top Women’s

Comfort is key when you’re getting your miles in. This women’s adidas running tank top features reflective details that shine in low light. AEROREADY manages moisture so you stay dry as your training for the next big race.
APPAREL
techraptor.net

Celebrate Xbox's 20th with the Xbox 360 Forum Mid Sneaker

James Monosmith, the Senior Sales and Marketing Manager at Xbox Consumer Products, has announced Adias and Xbox will be releasing their first console-inspired sneaker: the Xbox 360 Forum Mid, which is the first Xbox-themed sneaker available to purchase in the U.S. and Canada. While this is pretty weird, it's definitely...
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

Get your Wes Anderson on with Steve Zissou's awesome Adidas sneakers

Wes Anderson visual style is most likely the most recognizable in all of film, and that includes his immaculately dressed characters. Costume designer Milena Canonero can take credit for the consistently great fits, as she’s worked on every live-action Anderson film since 2004’s The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou. That...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Size? and adidas Originals Resurrect Steve Zissou's Iconic Sneakers

Size? and adidas Originals have continued their long-running exclusives series with the release of a famous sneaker from cinema history. Forming part of size?’s “The Lost Ones” releases, the new sneaker is a tribute to the footwear worn in Wes Anderson‘s 2004 film The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou and sees the Trimm Star silhouette transformed into an almost like-for-like reproduction.
APPAREL
SlashGear

Adidas Xbox 360 Forum Mid sneakers make gamer fashion slightly more mainstream

We’re living at a strange place in history, where companies that make video games are also teaming up with fashion brands to make clothing. Not just t-shirts with Mario on them, but fully-fitted custom sneakers, and high-end fashion pieces that cost massive amounts of cash. This week Microsoft announced their second set of special edition sneakers made with Adidas to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their Xbox video game console.
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

Kanye keeps making Adidas jealous, just won’t stop wearing Nike sneakers

Adidas allegiance be damned, Kanye West just can’t stop wearing Nike. Yeezy himself has now been spotted wearing the upcoming Comme des Garçons' Foamposite, marking the fourth time this year’s he’s been seen in public wearing goods from Adidas’ top rival. Just over a year ago, West used an interview...
CELEBRITIES
sneakernews.com

Through adidas, Kerwin Frost Is Creating A Surrealist Sneaker Legacy

Looking at Kerwin Frost‘s immense body of work would give you only a fraction of the entire picture. Frost’s career, which is laden with moments one can only dream of, has placed him in the presence of — to name a few out of a much, much longer list — Virgil Abloh, Kanye West, and Jeremy Scott, the latter of whom continues to be both a mentor and friend to the burgeoning multi-hyphenate.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

adidas EQT’s 30th Anniversary Continues With The HANON x Race Walk “Working Men’s Club”

Before the Three Stripes took the footwear world by storm with BOOST-cushioning, it garnered a cult-like following with its adidas EQT series. Throughout 2021, the brand’s Equipment collection has been celebrating its 30th anniversary via both solo and collaborative endeavors. Recently, the United Kingdom’s HANON has unveiled yet another tally in the latter category with its adidas Race Walk “Working Mens Club” collaboration. Dipped in a “Mesa/Orange/Brown” color palette, the latest take is one of the first times the silhouette has retroed since debuting in 1991. Corduroy and suede construction across the pair’s upper sits atop a black foam and gum brown rubber outsole, design cues nodding to the uniquely British drinking establishments of the 1990s. Additionally, sock-liner features a patterned inspired by the carpets of these cultural relics. HANON stamps its logo on the insole and heel, with the latter area featuring it in embroidered fashion.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy